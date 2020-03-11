Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In A Plunging Black Dress

Ciara announced her pregnancy with Russell Wilson in January.

Pregnant Ciara proudly revealed her growing baby bump in a series of new photos recently posted to her Instagram account. The beauty gave fans a look at her growing middle in the snaps she shared with 24.8 million followers as she posed with her bump on full show in a plunging black dress.

The stunning “Level Up” singer began her latest set of bump photos with a shot that showed her while she posed to the side with her middle in profile while she gave the camera a pretty sultry look with a little side eye and her right hand placed on her head.

The beauty — who confirmed that she and husband Russell Wilson were expecting their second child together, and her third, via Instagram in late January — revealed how much her bump is growing as she slipped into the black dress, which perfectly hugged her curves.

Ciara had her long blond hair flowing down past her shoulders and she kept things glamorous with bright red lipstick on her lips and a set of metallic bangles on her right wrist.

In the second photo in the multi-snap upload, Ciara shot a selfie from a higher angle as she showed off her plunging gown while her left hand was placed on her baby bump.

The third photo had her growing middle cropped out as Ciara posed for the camera from a lower angle. The beauty stunned as she stood face-on, this time with her left hand up to her head as she showed off her huge engagement ring from Russell and a sparkly silver bracelet on her wrist.

In the caption, Ciara shared an inspiring message about women as she celebrated International Women’s Day.

She told fans that she was reminded all the time that there’s “nothing a woman can’t do or overcome.”

And her followers clearly loved her inspiring message and the chance to get another glimpse at her blossoming baby bump.

“Gorgeous god bless you and your little one and your family,” one fan commented.

“Yes,” another wrote with a red heart and a clapping emoji, adding, “Ciara, thank you for your inspiration always!”

Another called the pregnant star “superwoman” alongside several crown emoji.

Ciara is already mom to 5-year-old Future from her former relationship with the rapper Future and also shares her 2-year-old daughter Sienna with Russell.

But this isn’t the first time the singer has proudly showed off her growing baby bump.

As well as putting her middle on display to announce her pregnancy, Ciara also showed off bump in February as she slipped into a white bikini for a fierce shot posted to her Instagram account.