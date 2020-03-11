Natasha Oakley Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A Revealing Nude One-Piece Swimsuit

Natasha Oakley went scantily-clad for her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Australian model took to her page on Tuesday to reveal the first thing she did yesterday morning with her 2.1 million followers — hop straight into another gorgeous piece from her Monday Swimwear line. The model often flaunts her incredible figure in pieces from the collection, which she runs with fellow bikini babe Devin Brugman, and her most recent look certainly did not disappoint.

Natasha showed off her eye-popping look in a sexy selfie taken through the reflection of a large mirror in a gray marble bathroom. She looked ready to enjoy a day out by the water in Palm Beach, New South Wales, Australia, as she was sporting nothing more than a revealing nude swimsuit from her brand that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

A tag on the photo indicated that the blond bombshell was sporting the Bahamas One-Piece, which was made of a flattering ribbed material and boasted thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. The swimwear also boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that left Natasha’s decolletage completely bare and left an eyeful of cleavage well on display.

The clingy material of Natasha’s swimwear hugged her curvaceous physique in all of the right ways, highlighting her flat torso and trim waist. It also showcased her toned legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design while also offering a teasing glimpse of her pert derriere.

The Aussie stunner kept things simple and accessorized her look with a dainty bracelet and thick gold watch that added just the right amount of bling. Her platinum tresses were perfectly parted down the middle to frame her face, which was done up with a minimal amount of makeup that highlighted Natasha’s stunning natural beauty.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring new addition to the swimsuit designer’s page was a huge hit with her fans. The post has racked up over 16,000 likes so far during its first 24 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Natasha’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“So stylish and great color,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Natasha had a “perfect body.”

“Wow you look gorgeous,” a third admirer gushed.

“Wow Tasha, you are really wearing that oneie. Absolutely beautiful, so much so that I didn’t even see the toilet!!!!!!!” commented a fourth follower.

Natasha’s Instagram page is full of photos of her rocking pieces from the Monday Swimwear line. She recently tantalized her followers again by showing off another sexy one-piece swimsuit from the brand, this time in a gorgeous sky blue color “of her dreams.” The triple Instagram update proved to be popular with the babe’s fans as well, who awarded the snaps more than 43,000 likes.