Lindsey Pelas Goes Skintight As She Flaunts Curves In A Low Cut Black Bodysuit

Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram account on Tuesday night to show off her curves in a skintight outfit. The model flashed her famous curves as she snapped the sexy selfie.

In the racy post, Lindsey opted for a form-fitting black bodysuit. The garment boasted thin spaghetti straps and a low cut neckline that flaunted her toned arms and massive cleavage. The ensemble also hugged the model’s tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs.

The blond bombshell posed in front of a mirror with one leg bent and her hip pushed to the side. She rested one hand on a table in front of her while the other held her phone and snapped the photo.

In the background of the shot a green plant is seen behind the model. Another plant sat on the table in front of her. She accessorized her look with some dangling earrings and nude polish on her fingernails.

Lindsey wore her long, golden locks pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head. She also sported a full face of makeup in the snap.

The application included long lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow, which she complemented with defined brows. She added a soft glow to her face with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with a dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Lindsey’s over 9.1 million followers fell in love with the snap. Fans clicked the like button more than 78,000 times within the first 10 hours after it was uploaded to her account.

The model’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 800 remarks on the photo, which they couldn’t help but gush over.

“The most beautiful woman ever,” one fan wrote.

“Such an absolutely stunningly glamorous beautiful gorgeous sexy sweet angel,” another added.

“Best thing on the internet,” a third social media user told the model.

“Stunning touch of class. Always immaculate pictures simply beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Lindsey’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her in skintight outfits and other racy ensembles such as plunging dresses and tiny tops. She also regularly promotes Bang Energy drinks with sexy videos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey’s latest video for the brand featured her in a white ruffled bikini top and some sweatpants as she soaked up some sun on the beach. To date, that clip has been watched over 127 times and racked up over 550 comments from her followers.