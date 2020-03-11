Carrie Underwood Gets A Big Birthday Hug From Her Sons In Adorable Photo

Carrie got so much love she ended up on the floor with her boys on top of her.

Carrie Underwood was clearly showered with a whole lot of love from her two sons as she celebrated her 37th birthday on March 10. Carrie’s husband Mike Fisher took to Instagram on the country superstar’s big day to give fans a look at how their kids, 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah, showed her how much they love her.

The seriously adorable photo showed Carrie as she lay on the ground with her boys on top of her. The singer was flat on her back on the wooden floor of what appeared to be their home in Tennessee, while Isaiah adorably straddled her and gave her a very big hug while still in his yeti print PJs.

Little Jacob also got in on the action in his grey and green crocodile print nightwear as he cuddled up to his mom and brother. He had his little hand on Isaiah’s back as they both gazed adoringly at the “Something In The Water” singer.

Carrie had her left arm wrapped around her eldest son as she pulled him closer to her body. She bent her left leg as her bare feet were on the floor in her grey pants that finished midway down her calf.

In the comments section, retired Nashville Predators hockey player Mike sweetly referred to his wife of almost a decade as “momma bear” as he told the star how much he and their boys all love her.

The adorable family photo — which came shortly after Carrie shared Isaiah’s surprising famous Valentine — got a whole lot of love on the social media site. The snap has received more than 65,000 likes as well as more than 1,062 comments from fans who couldn’t get enough of the sweet moment between Carrie and her two boys.

“Well isn’t this is the sweetest! All she needs right here in this pic! Happy birthday again @carrieunderwood!” one fan commented. They then added, “Hope you’re having the best day with your boys!” alongside a red heart emoji.

“Love to see the everyday family life part of your world,” another fan wrote in the comments section, using the hashtag #rolemodels.

“This is freaking adorable!!!!” another person commented.

“Best birthday gift ever… family,” a third person said, adding a red heart, balloon, and a cake emoji to their message.

The sweet family moment came shortly after Carrie opened up about her life at home with her boys in a recent interview in which she revealed that she and Mike do worry about their sons growing up spoiled because of their impressive net worth.

“This isn’t the real world. We recognize that, and we know that we have a lot of work to do to make sure our children are humble and hard workers,” she said while speaking at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.