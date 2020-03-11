Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Derrière In Orange Thong Bikini

Model Ana Paula Saenz has a body worthy of envy, and it seems she does not mind showing it off on social media. On Wednesday, she gave her Instagram followers something to get excited about when she flaunted her derrière in an orange thong bikini.

Ana’s swimsuit featured a top that had sleeves to her elbows. It also appeared to have a drawstring somewhere on the front, as part of them could be seen dangling in front of her abdomen. The thong bottom had a ruched seam up the middle. Because of the way she was posing, it was impossible to know just what the front of the bathing suit looked like. She also sported a large pair of black sunglasses that covered most of her face.

The beauty’s update was a collection of two photos, and she made them all about her booty. The post was tagged at the Caesars Resort in Dubai. She was standing next to a large rock surrounded by lush greenery.

One picture saw the beauty from behind at a slight side angle as she stood with one leg forward. The pose and the angle showed off not only her perky backside and toned thighs but also the shape of her bustline in the snug-fitting top. She also stood with her back slightly arched, highlighting her slender waistline. With a serious expression, she turned her face toward the camera.

In the second snap, Ana showed of more of her rear end and backside. She stood in front of the camera and struck a pose that flaunted her assets while looking at something off to the side. Her long, dark hair fell straight down her back and skimmed the top of cheeks, calling even more attention to her bottom.

She left the caption simple, leaving just a kiss emoji.

Many of the comments were in Spanish, but a few of Ana’s English-speaking fans weighed in with what they thought about her titillating outfit. Unsurprisingly, the word “sexy” came up more than once.

“You are so sexy and beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“You sexy thing you Wow!! What a Bod, what a woman,” a second Instagram user said.

“So pretty I love you,” a third admirer told her.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote a fourth fan.

Ana has a way of looking gorgeous in just about everything she wears. Not too long ago, she looked smoking hot in a set of pink lingerie that didn’t leave much to the imagination.