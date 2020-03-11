Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In The Tiniest Red-Hot Bikini: ‘Seeing Red’

The Victoria's Secret model showed plenty of skin in a seriously skimpy red bikini.

Candice Swanepoel proved once again why she’s one of the most in-demand models in the world as she flashed a whole lot of skin in a tiny red bikini. The South African beauty, who’s modeled lingerie for Victoria’s Secret for the past decade, wowed as she showed off a hot new look from her own swimwear line, Tropic Of C.

In the new photo, which Tropic of C shared via Instagram on March 10, Candice could be seen as she put her flawless model body on full show in a fire engine red two-piece that didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The star rocked the sizzling bikini, which was made up of a tiny balconette-style bikini top that showed off plenty of her décolletage with thin red straps over both of her shoulders.

The skimpy top made room to show off plenty of skin from the beauty, as her flat and toned tummy was also on full show and was perfectly showcased by the skimpy two-piece.

As for the bottoms, they too gave fans a good look at Candice’s flawless figure.

The pretty skimpy bottoms had only a tiny piece of material that was held up by thin straps on either side of her hips which were pulled up high in line with her bellybutton.

Candice posed with her eyes closed in the photo as she put her right hand up to her forehead with several round bangles stacked up both of her forearms.

The longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel also rocked a pair of large gold hoop earrings in both ears for an extra glamorous addition, shortly after she was spotted in a stylish blue and white gingham bikini.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that Candice wore the coco top and the luna bottom in the photo, both of which will soon be available from the brand in the new bright right color. The company also tagged the supermodel’s own official Instagram account.

The beauty appeared to pose for the camera at the front of a blue wooden beach hut and at the top of a set of wooden steps. Candice held on to the wooden rail with her left hand.

Fans flooded the comments section of the photo with praise for the blond beauty.

“Divine! Stupendous! Spectacular!” one person commented.

“You look awesome in red,” a second person said, alongside several heart and fire emoji.

Another fan called the mom of two a “beauty.”

The look at the new bikini followed a peek at the beauty in a tiny black two-piece earlier this week.

In that photo, the star wowed as she relaxed on the water in a large black inflatable ring while she showed plenty of skin in the very strappy swimwear look.