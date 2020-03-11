Abby Dowse Flashes Her Curves In Strappy White Lingerie That Leaves Very Little To The Imagination

Abby Dowse is showing off her figure in another racy ensemble in her latest Instagram share, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The Australian model took to her account on Wednesday morning to share the tantalizing image with her 2.1 million followers. She was seen sitting on her knees on top of her plush bed that was made up with white linens and a slew of throw pillows. She did not look at the camera as the photo was captured, but rather averted her sultry gaze down at her own impressive physique while ensuring her followers in the caption of the post that she was “a good girl.”

Abby is known for flashing her curves in some very scandalous outfits, and the look from her most recent social media appearance may be one of her most revealing ones yet. The stunner was stripped down to nothing more than a minuscule white teddy from Fashion Nova that accentuated her gorgeous, allover glow and boasted an intricate, strappy design that left very little to the imagination.

The blond bombshell stunned in the barely-there lingerie that let nearly everything hang out — though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. The piece featured thin shoulder straps and a cupless design that left Abby’s chest almost completely bare. Lace appliques provided a minimal amount of coverage to her voluptuous assets so as not to violate Instagram’s no nudity guidelines, though an ample amount of cleavage was still left very much within eyesight.

Another large lace design fell over the model’s torso, drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and trim waist. Meanwhile, the bottom part of the number was made of a sheer material that upped the ante of her look even further. Its thin waistband was pulled high up on her hips, allowing Abby to show off her sculpted thighs while also highlighting her slender frame.

To accessorize the itty-bitty ensemble, Abby added a thin bracelet, cross necklace, and large hoop earrings. She tied her platinum tresses up in a messy bun that sat high up on her head, though let a few locks fall out in front of her face. As for her glam, the babe was done up with a full face of makeup that included glossy pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were hardly shy about showing Abby some love for her racy new Instagram share. The post has racked up over 22,000 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the model’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You’re the perfect girl,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Abby had an “impeccable body.”

“Such a goddess, you are beyond breathtaking!!!” said a third fan.

“This is too fire. So incredibly gorgeous,” a fourth admirer gushed.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Abby’s Instagram page to get another look at her impressive physique. She recently shared another steamy bedroom snap that saw her rocking yet another set of skimpy white lingerie that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves. That look proved popular as well, racking up over 49,000 likes.