Alexis Ren Is Blond And Stunning In New Instagram Share

Alexis Ren is blond and stunning in a new Instagram share, debuting a dramatic new look for her 13.9 million followers. The close-up photo ushered in a new style and some big changes for the social media superstar.

The stunning 23-year-old shocked her fans by showing off lush, golden tresses in the new image.

Looking seductively at the camera, Alexis traded in her long, dark locks for bombshell blond. The hairstyle and color appear to suit the young woman, whose claim to fame has been based on her looks and overall social media platform.

Parted in the middle and falling casually over her shoulders, Alexis blonde hair provides an ethereal look for the former Dancing with the Stars celebrity, who came in third place on Season 27 of the series alongside pro dancer Alan Bersten.

The couple came lost during the season that saw radio personality Bobby Bones score a mirrorball and a win over finalists Alexis, Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch (with pro Keo Motsepe) and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim (with pro Witney Carson).

Alexis’ new style is young and vibrant, cut into choppy lower layers. Some fall on her shoulders while others cascade down her back.

She paired her hairstyle with some oversized ivory-toned pearl hoops.

As for her makeup fashion, the fashion superstar, who counts partnerships with the brand Brandy Melville and Sahara Ray Swimwear as platforms that put her in the spotlight, kept it natural. Her filled-in brows are lush and thick. The social media star used a neutral palette on her eyes, filling in her lashes with lots of dark mascara to make them stand out. Peachy pink blush and a light-colored gloss on her lips finished the overall look.

The model, who was named the 2018 Rookie of the Year for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue looks as if she has a burgundy strapless top on. It is difficult to tell if there are straps on the garment as Alexis’ hair is covering her shoulders where they would be clearly seen.

Fans of the stunner answered quickly when she asked them in the caption their thoughts on the new hair color.

This is not the first time the model has had lighter hair. She previously sported a blonde hue in 2017. Her tresses were once honey-colored with light highlights. Alexis kept that style for almost a year before dying her hair brown, a color it seems her fans prefer.

“Better brunette on you but you could rock anything,” remarked one fan of the beautiful young woman.

“Not bad, but I feel you look better as a brunette if I’m honest. You are still gorgeous enough to rock anything tho,” said a second fan of the Instagram favorite.

“Uhm we feel AMAZING about it,” remarked a third fan.

“You look absolutely fantastic,” shared a fourth follower.