‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, March 10: Hope Vows To Crush Thomas At His Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, March 10, features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who was putting pressure on Douglas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to stop the wedding the following day. He told his son that their future with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) depended on him, per She Knows Soaps. He urged Douglas to get Hope to agree to marry him.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kissed passionately. Outside the cabin, someone spied on them through the window. Afterward, Bill told her that he got caught up in the moment and that he was still committed to Katie. He told Brooke that he wanted her to get back together with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) if he made her happy. The two agreed to keep their kiss a secret.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) visited Ridge in his office again. He told her that everyone was preparing for Thomas’ wedding the following day. Shauna looked over his designs and one, in particular, caught her eye. He wanted to know if she wanted it and she gleefully accepted. Shauna couldn’t believe that Ridge gifted her with one of his creations. Ridge poured Shauna a drink before opening up to her. Ridge then told her that if Thomas wed Zoe, he and Brooke would reunite.

The soap opera spoilers also featured Hope who acknowledged that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) made a difficult decision to tell them the truth. Steffy felt that she had made the right decision. As for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), he was just glad that he was returning home to his family with Hope. He also admitted that it was wrong for him to have expected Hope to give up Douglas.

Steffy reminded Hope and Liam that they needed to do something about Thomas. They needed to warn Zoe about her fiance and stop the wedding. The trio agreed that Zoe couldn’t marry Thomas and that they needed to find a way to teach the designer a lesson. As reported by The Inquisitr, Hope vows, “Tomorrow is Thomas’ day of reckoning. Tomorrow Thomas will finally pay.”

In the meantime, Ridge called Brooke to let her know that he couldn’t wait to get their life back after the wedding the next day. She admitted that she felt lost without him and would like to reunite. Ridge said that he missed her and that when they got back together they would never separate again. Brooke told her husband that she loved him and was still committed to him.