WWE News: Matt Hardy Comments On What Might Convince Him To Return To Company

On March 1, Matt Hardy’s contract with WWE officially expired, thus allowing him to become a free agent at the end of his most recent three-year run with the company. Rumors are widely suggesting that his next stop may be All Elite Wrestling, but with the 45-year-old still unsigned at the moment, fans have been wondering whether he might consider returning to WWE at some point in the future.

In an interview with PWInsider published on Monday, Hardy answered the above question among many others, telling the publication’s Mike Johnson that there are certain conditions that need to be met if he’s going back to WWE for what could be one final run.

“I mean there would be a possibility, but I would need assurances,” Hardy explained. “This is really important to me, like how I do these next three or four years. I’m not 25 or 30 years old. I have some good matches left in me, but I don’t have a good match every day of the week, and I can’t do it four or five days a week like I used to. I just don’t bounce back like that.”

After Johnson remarked that Hardy’s “bump card” has gotten full, the 14-time tag team champion echoed a point he has made on many an occasion in recent weeks, saying that he needs an assurance that WWE is going to utilize him on a fairly regular basis. He added that being used in the correct way means a lot to him, as that could inspire him to pull off some in-ring moves that might surprise people.

TOMORROW IS THE DAY.#FreeTheDELETE E11 goes LIVE at noon on Wednesday. Can the #BucksOfYouth save us? Or will it all go terribly wrong? Are dark days ahead for Matt Hardy? BINGE watch the entire FTD series before Ep11 premieres tomorrow on https://t.co/822EmLZ8XZ ! pic.twitter.com/rYb4fAN36a — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 10, 2020

“I just wasn’t happy with my utilization with WWE for the last year,” Hardy remarked, again bringing up one of the main reasons why he chose to let his contract expire earlier this month.

Before PWInsider released the Hardy interview transcript to the public on Monday, a few snippets were published over the weekend via the outlet’s members-only service. These included one where the grappler was quoted as saying that prior to his exit from the company, WWE had once planned to send him to NXT and revive the “Broken Matt” persona that was a huge hit with wrestling fans a few years prior. These plans, however, did not come to fruition, as the promotion apparently had other ideas for how the North Carolina native should be booked.

If Hardy gets to kick off another stint in WWE, it will be far from the first time he will be returning to the company after competing elsewhere. Both he and his brother Jeff have bounced around the wrestling world for over two decades and spent multiple years on end performing for rival promotions, though WWE reportedly added substantial time to the younger Hardy’s contract to make up for the months he missed due to injuries and personal issues.