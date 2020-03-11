NBA Rumors: GSW Could Make ‘Compelling Offer’ For Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bradley Beal This Offseason

Despite having Stephen Curry back on their roster, the Golden State Warriors are still unable to turn things around in the 2019-20 NBA season. With their inability to consistently win games, the Warriors recently became the first NBA team to be eliminated from the playoffs and as of now, they are projected to win the lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, the Warriors aren’t expected to remain at the bottom of the league for long.

Aside from making sure that their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will be in perfect shape before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors are circulating that the Warriors are planning to search for their fourth star this summer. According to Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, some of the potential trade targets for the Warriors in the 2020 NBA offseason include Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. Gozlan revealed that if one of those superstars becomes available on the trading block, the Warriors could make a “compelling offer” to the Bucks and Wizards.

“The Warriors are expected to pursue a trade for a star that can complement their core. Such players they have ambitions on could include soon-to-be potential free agent Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bradley Beal. The Warriors have all their first-round picks, so they can offer a combination of Wiggins, their lottery 2020 pick, the Timberwolves 2021 pick, and even another future pick if needed. There is no indication those top players mentioned are available, but the Warriors can make a compelling offer for them if they are.”

The Warriors indeed have enough trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2020 NBA offseason. They could use former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins for salary-matching purposes and their collection of future first-round picks to sweeten the deal. If Beal and Antetokounmpo express their desire to leave their respective teams, the Warriors have a strong chance of getting their service and add at least one of them to their core of Curry, Thompson, and Green.

The potential acquisition of Beal or Antetokounmpo would not only bring the Warriors’ status back as a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference, but it would also make them the heavy favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy once again in the 2020-21 NBA season. Beal and Antetokounmpo may haven’t shown any sign that they already want out of their current teams, but things are expected to change once the Wizards and the Bucks fall short of achieving their goals this year.