Heidi Klum Cuts ‘America’s Got Talent’ Filming Short After Falling Ill On Set

Earlier today, TMZ broke the news that Heidi Klum left the taping for America’s Got Talent early on Tuesday after she started feeling sick.

Photographers caught Klum looking fantastic when she arrived. She wore a tan trenchcoat with graffiti print, a red turtleneck sweater, black dress pants, high heels, and sunglasses while smiling brightly.

However, when filming began, only Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel were present. At the time, the judges told the audiences that Klum had a suspected case of food poisoning. Vergara joked that she had sent her something to eat the night before. TMZ said that she did not have food poisoning, but she was under the weather. The article also indicated that her illness had nothing to do with the coronavirus.

A source confirmed with People Magazine that Klum “was not feeling well.”

Klum previously told reporters that she was excited to be back at the show after taking a break during season 14 when Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union replaced her and Mel B.

“I’m so excited to be back at ‘AGT’ with Simon, Howie and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake,” said the 46-year-old fashion designer.

The article also said that fellow judge Howie Mandel showed up to set dressed head-to-toe in a complete hazmat suit and a gas mask.

When asked about how he was dealing with the viral outbreak, he told the outlet, “I don’t shake hands, not even fist-bumping. I’ve taken it to another level.”

TMZ pointed out that America’s Got Talent is still filming with a full audience, while other shows such as The Wendy Williams Show, Dr. Phil, and Wheel of Fortune have all removed audiences from tapings due to concerns over possible coronavirus exposure.

On social media, some people had a knee-jerk reaction to the news that Klum was sick, wondering if she had coronavirus. Others just wished her well and hoped she would feel better soon.

Deadline Hollywood reported that America’s Got Talent had been filming for the past week and would continuing filming on Wednesday, March 11. Currently, there is no news as to whether or not Klum will rejoin her fellow judges on set again this week. Her reps have yet to comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the model had shared a sneak peek at the talent show’s set with her many Instagram followers in preparation for the new season.