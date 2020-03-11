WWE News: Multiple Title Matches And The Return Of DX Scheduled For Madison Square Garden

WWE's big return to Madison Square Garden will feature great matches and old-school favorites.

When it comes to wrestling events at New York’s famous Madison Square Garden, WWE has had some of the best ones ever. As the “Road to WrestleMania” is rolling along at full speed, big events are lined up for the days leading up to the event in Tampa. On March 22, 2020, the company returns to MSG for an event that includes titles on the line from NXT and WWE along with the return of D-Generation X.

It’s always a wild time when WWE heads to New York, but the new crop of superstars won’t be the only ones there.

The official website of Madison Square Garden has been updating the line-up for this big event taking place two weeks before WrestleMania. On Tuesday, they added an NXT Women’s Championship Match which will have Rhea Ripley defend her title against Bianca Belair.

That is just one of many great matches on the card, but some fans will be going for the nostalgic feel coming from this WWE Live Event. Promoted as being “the first time in over a decade,” D-Generation X is taking over MSG” just like they used to do in the old days.

Of course, one particular member won’t be there as Billy Gunn is now on the payroll for All Elite Wrestling. Still, fans will be able to witness Road Dogg, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels together again in the iconic colors of black and green.

It isn’t yet known what DX will do at Madison Square Garden, but you can bet they’re going to cause some trouble. Fans won’t be able to see the true DX that appeared during the “WWF Attitude Era,” but it’s still a lot of fun for them to return together as a group.

A number of other big matches have been scheduled for the card and numerous superstars will crossover from their upcoming WrestleMania 36 bouts. Here is the current card as of Wednesday, March 11, 2020:

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

8-Man Elimination Tag Team Match: Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, & The Viking Raiders vs. Seth Rollins, Murphy, and AOP

6-Man Tag Team Match: The O.C. vs. Ricochet & The Street Profits

Appearances by DX, Shayna Baszler, Bobby Lashley, Andrade, Natalya, Zelina Vega, and more

As always with WWE Live Events, the card is subject to change, but fans can also expect more matches to be added to the card. Wrestling events in Madison Square Garden are always so incredible due to the old-time feel of the arena, and this pre-WrestleMania 36 card is sure to be no different.