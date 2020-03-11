NFL News: Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Close To Deal With WWE

Everyone kind of thought it was coming, but this is huge for WWE.

NFL players moving on to do something else in their lives after their playing career is over isn’t unheard of, and that holds true for life in a WWE ring. Many former greats of the gridiron have gone on to have great wrestling careers, but some of the bigger names don’t make that jump anymore. That’s all about to change as former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is close to finalizing a deal to be a WWE superstar.

Wrestling and football fans alike have known that Gronk is a huge fan of WWE and good friends with former 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley. No-one can forget back at WrestleMania 33 where he jumped the barricade and took on Jinder Mahal to help Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

After the 2018 season and three Super Bowl rings, Gronkowski shockingly retired from the Patriots and the NFL. He went on to join Fox Sports as an analyst the for league and he was doing quite well at it, but apparently, he missed the hard hits and big-time action.

On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FOX, Ryan Satin reported the huge news as part of “The Satin Sheet.” During the report, Satin confirmed that Gronkowski was close to finalizing a deal with WWE to become its newest superstar.

Of course, the report from Satin states that this is all “rumored” as of this time, but if it’s on a WWE show, it isn’t so much a rumor. Sure, anything is possible to happen and Gronkowski may not end up coming to an agreement on terms of a deal with the promotion, but that appears unlikely.

Despite him being close to a deal, it is not known how WWE would use the former Patriot if an agreement is met. He could become the next in-ring superstar or be a manager for Mojo or even join an announce team or possibly become an analyst on different panels.

His actions back at WrestleMania 33 prove that he’s not afraid to get involved in the action and his NFL career showed that as well. Fans are already buzzing on social media about when Gronk could appear in WWE, and it could happen as soon as next week on Friday Night SmackDown in New Orleans.

With WrestleMania 36 a mere three weeks away, this is huge publicity for WWE right now and they want it. Rob Gronkowski will go down as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, and it was obvious this year that the New England Patriots missed him on the field. Now, he’s close to finalizing a deal with Vince McMahon’s company and “Gronk” could end up in a ring before anyone realizes it.