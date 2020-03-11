Melissa Riso Boxes In Geometric Workout Leggings & Black Sports Bra

Actress Melissa Riso worked up a sweat today in the gym as she got back into fighting form using her hobby of boxing. The model thrilled her Instagram fans with a new post that features a picture of her as well as a video of her in action for the first time in a while.

In the post, Riso wore a pair of skintight high-waisted geometric print gray, white, and black workout leggings. She paired them with a racerback, scoop neck sports bra that provided support for her ample bosom as she boxed with her trainer. A pair of black and white sneakers provided the model support while stylishly completing the sporty outfit. The brunette beauty wore her hair straight and in a high ponytail that hung straight down her back. She kept her makeup light and natural.

Riso wore black Everlast boxing gloves as she stood in the middle of a gym in Los Angeles, and drilled with her trainer, Will Castillo. In the background, several people can be seen working out on various cardio machines and other exercise equipment. The model revealed that after not boxing for at least a year, she felt rusty during her workout session, but it looks like the actress has plans to add the exercise back into her fitness routine. Her Instagram followers seemed to appreciate the share with more than 1,700 hitting the “like” button in support. Plus, dozens also left a comment praising Riso on her outfit, form, but a few even gave the newly returning boxer some tips for improving as she moves forward.

“I just got back into about two months ago. I love it,” encouraged one fan.

“It’s a good way to deal with your anger issues (parking ticket, chocolate-covered pretzels),” a second follower teased the celebrity hairstylist.

“Nice. Great intensity. If you chamber your kick a little more, then you can increase its speed by a good clip,” advised a third Instagram user.

“You have to turn more of your body to increase the power of your kicks. Tiptoes and turn the ankle…. beautiful attack, do not want you to be mad at me,” a fourth fan noted.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Riso showed off her flawless figure poolside in a turquoise bikini, which revealed the intricate navel tattoo that she’s recently had removed. In her post’s caption, the model revealed that she knows that she wants to give and receive love in her life.