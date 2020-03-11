‘Outlander’ Season 5 Episode 5 Preview: Jamie Arrives In Hillsborough And Claire Performs Surgery

The latest episode of 'Outlander' also sees Roger discovering more about Brianna's trip to visit Stephen Bonnet.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of Starz’s Outlander. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

Last week’s episode of Outlander saw conflict in Brownsville as Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and his group passed through there on the way to Hillsborough. The synopsis for Episode 5 confirms they will reach their destination as an “unorthodox” approach is suggested in order to deal with the Regulators.

According to Fansided, the synopsis for Episode 5 (titled “Perpetual Adoration”) is below.

“Jamie and his militia arrive at Hillsborough to learn that Governor Tryon has proposed a rather unorthodox solution to deal with the threat posed by the Regulators and to resolve the growing political crisis.”

As yet, it is unclear what the suggested solution is as the TV show appears to be diverging from the book series on which it is based at this point in time. However, as Fansided points out, it is probably a different solution to the one Roger (Richard Rankin) used in Episode 4 of Outlander, which saw him offering whiskey to settle the dissident in Brownsville.

While the latest synopsis does little to explore other storylines to be featured in the upcoming episode, the trailer certainly does.

The short clip reveals details of Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) trip home to Fraser’s Ridge in order to perform a tonsillectomy. In a previous episode of Outlander, it was discovered that Josiah Beardsley (Paul Gorman) was actually a twin. This led to a side story in which Jamie and Claire traveled to the Beardsley farm in order to purchase the indentured servants outright.

Since then, Claire has discovered that both men suffer from bad tonsils and she will return home with them in order to operate. The trailer touches on this aspect of the episode as well as containing a worrying conversation between Claire and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) about death. However, viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out if the Beardsley twins survive the surgery.

In addition, the storyline involving Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her rapist, Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers), is explored further. At the very start of the clip, Roger makes the discovery of the jewel that Bonnet gave to Brianna when she visited him in prison. Last week’s episode saw Brianna learn that Bonnet may be in the vicinity of Fraser’s Ridge, so this week may see a further confrontation between these characters.

Season 5 of Outlander will return to Starz on March 15 at 8 p.m. EST.