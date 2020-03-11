Niece Waidhofer Cosplays As A Sexy Majin Vegeta, Jokes ‘I Look Like Majin Dolly Parton’

Niece Waidhofer isn’t wasting any time impressing her followers after her two-week social media hiatus. The sexy model stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday afternoon with a pic of herself cosplaying as a gender-bent Majin Vegeta. For those who are unfamiliar with the character she’s referring to, it is from the popular anime franchise, Dragon Ball. Majin Vegeta is a specific form the character could become when he wanted.

In the snap, Niece is shown wearing a messy an extremely low-cut blue shirt full of rips and tears. She paired her top with form-fitting purple yoga pants that were also full of holes. To accessorize her look, Niece added a messy blond wig, white gloves, and white calf-high boots with golden tips. She also painted a large black ‘M’ on her forehead to mimic Vegeta’s appearance in the anime.

Niece’s black bra was plenty visible beneath her scandalous shirt, allowing her to flaunt her buxom chest and plunging cleavage. The curves of her voluptuous booty were also on display thanks to the extreme tightness of her pants.

It appeared that the stunner was posing in her own home. After setting up the camera on a stand a few feet in front of her, Niece stood on top of a white pedestal or piece of furniture to strike the perfect pose. She made a sinister expression toward the lens and bent her arm at the elbow and made a fist as if in triumph.

For her makeup, Niece wore her signature smokey eye look and shaded in her lips with a shade of pink lipstick.

Unfortunately for Niece, she had a little trouble getting the black ‘M’ off of her forehead. Shortly after sharing the above post, she uploaded a video to her Instagram page of her viciously trying to scrub the letter off of her skin.

A little while after uploading the clip, she offered an update to say she managed to get it off after a long process.

“I panicked and clawed all the skin on my forehead to f*cking shreds to get the M off, so now we just have to wait a week and a half for all the claw marks to heal up and we’ll be good as new,” the model joked in her caption.

To make up for her time off social media, Niece gave her fans a double dose of sexiness. She shared another image earlier today on her Instagram. In that pic, she stunned her admirers while wearing strappy lingerie and a choker collar.