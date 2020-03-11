Fans Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Predict Zombie Apocalypse After First Case Of Coronavirus At Rick Grimes Hospital

The Harrison Memorial Hospital that featured in Season 1 of 'The Walking Dead' has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus.

According to Metro, the same hospital in which the fictitious character from The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes, woke up from his coma to discover the zombie apocalypse had occurred while he was sleeping, has reported its very first case of the coronavirus.

The Harrison Memorial Hospital (HMH) in Kentucky featured in Season 1 of AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series. Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln, was a police officer who was shot in the line of duty. Taken to HMH, he later woke up from a coma and discovered that his life had changed completely thanks to the zombie apocalypse.

Now, the very same hospital has issued a statement regarding the confirmation of a patient who has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to WKYT. At the time the patient was at the hospital, they were not tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after the hospital’s screening process deemed they did not fall into the testable category for the new virus.

“On 6 March, 2020, HMH was contacted by the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH) regarding a confirmed COVID-19 case who had been a previous patient at Harrison Memorial Hospital (HMH) in Cynthiana, Kentucky,” the statement read.

“The patient presented with flu-like symptoms to our facility. At that time patient did not meet KDPH health screening and was treated for the presented symptoms. When symptoms did not subside, the patient returned.”

Upon their return, the person was tested this time and a positive result was confirmed.

AMC

Of course, with the serious news announcement, fans of The Walking Dead immediately started posting on social media about it, making jokes about the impending apocalypse in the process,

“So Kentucky has their first case of coronavirus at Harrison Memorial Hospital,” one person wrote.

“Rick also woke up at Harrison Memorial Hospital… It has begun.”

Many other fans of the TV series and comic books also responded in a similar fashion. However, while this may be a coincidence to get fans of the zombie apocalypse excited, it’s highly unlikely that the coronavirus will lead to zombies. COVID-19 is a virus that has flu-like symptoms. Fever and shortness of breath are also associated symptoms for the virus, all of which have nothing in common with the zombies in The Walking Dead.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus began, quarantining of suspected cases have been undertaken for a length of 14 days in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus. Currently, there have been some quarantining of politicians in the U.S., including two Republicans that had close contact with the U.S. President Donald Trump.

Those who treated the coronavirus positive patient at HMH have also been quarantined. However, as yet, none have shown any symptoms suggesting they have contracted the virus.

In addition to guidelines suggesting self-imposed quarantining, shortages of staples such as toilet paper and rice have been reported across the world as people fear a lockdown.