Jen Selter Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Tight Blue Workout Gear

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a breathtaking snap in which she rocked a bold, figure-hugging workout ensemble in a vibrant shade of blue. The photo was taken indoors, and Jen included the American Copper Buildings, a luxury apartment building in Manhattan, in the geotag of the post.

In the snap, Jen stood near a massive floor-to-ceiling window with breathtaking views of the city skyline and a calm body of water. There was an electrical plug on the floor near Jen’s feet, and behind her stood a stair stepping machine that appeared to have been customized for the brunette bombshell. Her initials appeared in gold lettering on the machine, and the entire thing was covered in a print that resembled Louis Vuitton’s classic graphic.

Jen’s dog stood near her feet, and gazed out at the view as Jen gazed down at the floor. She showed off her sculpted curves in a blue sports bra and matching high-waisted blue leggings. The leggings clung to every inch of her curves, and showcased her incredible legs. The sports bra and leggings combination meant that her chiselled abs were on full display as well. Jen paired the blue snakeskin patterned ensemble with bright blue running shoes.

The stunner wore her long brunette locks down in a half-up style, with her straight, sleek hair cascading down her chest. She kept the rest of the look simple, wearing a watch and nothing else. She had a soft smile on her face as she brought one hand to her hair in a stunning pose.

The fitness inspiration paired the stunning snap with a caption that brought a dose of encouragement to her followers, telling them not to needlessly worry about things they couldn’t control.

Jen’s Instagram followers loved the post, and it racked up over 5,700 likes within just 10 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post received 119 comments within the 10 minutes it was live.

“All seriousness think about this.. you inspire 13 MILLION people each and every single day. Very impressive and awesome,” one fan commented.

“You are the most beautiful angel in the world,” another follower added.

“Incredible. Awesome message, strongly agree we are all in this together,” another fan said.

“Goals for life. Where did you get your outfit??” one fan who loved Jen’s style questioned.

The fit queen recently shared a sweet post to celebrate International Women’s Day with her followers. For the occasion, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a picture in which she posed alongside her mother and her sister, Steph Selter. The Selter squad all wore the same skimpy blue bikini and showcased their incredible bodies.