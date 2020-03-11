Bri Teresi Slays In Minuscule Daisy Dukes For Hot New Social Media Share

Bri Teresi took to Instagram to share a stunning new shot while clad in a pair of NSFW Daisy Dukes. The blonde bombshell has been posting a ton of photos on her popular page from the West Coast including some from Hollywood and others from Los Angeles but her most recent Instagram share landed her in San Jose.

In the beautiful, sun-lit photo, the model leaned against a fence with a number of palm trees at her back. Teresi looked nothing short of stunning, posing in profile and closing her eyes. The beauty wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a high and loose bun with a few pieces of hair falling around her face. She showed off a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and matte lipstick.

Teresi was dressed from head to toe in denim, wearing a pair of minuscule Daisy Dukes that showed off her killer legs. She paired the bottoms with a tied denim jean jacket that fell off of her shoulder and flaunted her taut tummy as well. Underneath her top, the Guess model flashed a hint of her strappy red bra and in the caption of the post, she wished her fans a good morning with a single sun emoji at the end of her post.

The photo has only been live on her feed for a short amount of time but it’s already earned the smokeshow a ton of attention from her 800,000-plus followers with over 4,000 likes as well as 100-plus comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the post to let her know that she looked incredible while countless others asked where she purchased her outfit. A few more simply flooded the page with emoji.

“Loving this denim look on you babe,” one follower commented on the sexy shot.

“Good afternoon to you…hope you are having an awesome day,” a second social media user added in addition to a series of red heart emoji.

“You look soooooooo hottttttttttt,” one more social media user wrote in along with a series of flame emoji.

“Hello, good day beautiful. You look amazing, great. Lovely. Kisses,” another added.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the blond bombshell sizzled in another incredibly sexy photo. The Maxim model left little to the imagination in an all-black outfit that came complete with an incredibly sexy design, one that featured a low-plunging neckline and showed massive amounts of cleavage. That image amassed well over 150 likes.