Fans Are Furious Hannah Ann Sluss Wasn’t Chosen As The Next ‘Bachelorette’

Fans thinks Hannah Ann Sluss, more than anyone, deserved a second chance to find love.

Fans wish now more than ever that producers had decided to name Hannah Ann Sluss as opposed to Clare Crawley as the new Bachelorette. Sluss’s name came up in the running for the coveted role, along with several other women. Fans were shocked when 38-year-old Crawley ultimately secured to the role according to Newsweek.

Sluss was one of Bachelor Peter Weber’s final two women and ended up getting engaged to Weber as is now known from Monday’s finale episode. Sluss thought that she was looking at a forever with Weber and was ecstatic to say yes to his proposal. However, Weber would eventually end their engagement due to unresolved feelings he had for another contestant, Madison Prewett.

Now that they know what the eventual outcome was for Sluss, fans think that she really deserves another chance, perhaps more so than Crawley who has made appearances on Bachelor franchise shows multiple times throughout the years.

“Hannah Ann is totally about to get Becca’d rn and I’m so sorry for her because they already chose Clare as the Bachelorette,” one fan tweeted.

This fan is referencing the infamously controversial breakup between former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and the woman he originally proposed to, Becca Kufrin. Luyendyk ultimately decided to end his engagement with Kufrin, and pursue a relationship with his runnerup, Lauren Burnham. In the process, he blindsided Kufrin and became one of the least popular Bachelors of all time.

“Okay listen I know Clare is the Bachelorette but I’m really loving Hannah Ann right now and need her to get a happy love story,” another person tweeted, wanting to see a more positive outcome for Sluss.

The announcement that Crawley would take the position of the new Bachelorette was received with mixed reactions, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Some fans were glad that someone older and more mature was chosen for the position while others thought someone new would have been better for the role.

“Crazy Claire?? No thanks. I’ll be sitting out for the first time since season 1,” one follower wrote, after the news of Crawley’s position reached Instagram.

“I’ve been a loyal fan since season 1! Not missed an episode. In college, I would take them on a VCR! But I seriously can’t stand her!… Not happy about this choice at all,” another wrote of the decision to cast Crawley for the leading role.

Crawley initially appeared as a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2013 and has also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise as well as Bachelor Winter Games.