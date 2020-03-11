‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Speculation Swirls Over Whether Episode 13 Will Be Michonne’s Final One

As Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' draws to a close, speculation is rife over when Michonne will make her departure.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there was earlier speculation that Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) final episode in The Walking Dead would be in Episode 12. However, it is now known that this episode will continue to deal with the attack on Hilltop by the Whisperers. As a result of this, it is believed her final episode will be pushed forward to Episode 13, according to Carter Matt.

Danai Gurira has been confirmed as leaving The Walking Dead in Season 10. However, AMC has not revealed any details as to how or when this departure will occur.

Earlier synopses released by Comic Book started the speculation regarding Michonne’s potential departure in Episode 12. The synopsis released at the time was as follows.

“Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family; in exchange, Virgil offers weapons.”

However, as Carter Matt points out, the new synopsis for Episode 12 sees a continuation of the battle at Hilltop. All clips for the episode also back up the new synopsis. This has led to the assumption that Episode 13, which has had no details released yet, will be the episode in which Michonne makes her official departure from the series.

Gene Page / AMC

The last viewers saw of Michonne was in Episode 8 when she agreed to accompany the newcomer, Virgil (Kevin Carrol), to a remote island in order to return him safely to his family. In return, she would receive much-needed weapons to use against the Whisperers.

The Season 10 return of The Walking Dead has seen the Whisperers lead attacks on Alexandria and Hilltop. So the prospect is there that Michonne might return after everything is over. Or, she might not return at all. Many viewers believe that she will somehow find out information about her believed-to-be-dead boyfriend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), that will see her exiting the series in much the way he did in Season 9. However, the potential is also there that Michonne will die in her final episode.

Of course, viewers will just have to wait until after Episode 12 in order to find out further official information about Episode 13. And, considering there are only a few episodes left in this season, the potential is there that every episode until the finale could be billed as Michonne’s last.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 15.