Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Curves In A Skimpy Bikini

Buxom bombshell Larsa Pippen recently tantalized her eager 1.9 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap taken on what appeared to be a patio area or boat overlooking the ocean in Miami.

Several tall skyscrapers were visible across the water from her, and the cloud was a clear blue, with a few streaky clouds stretched across it. The water was calm, with just a few small boats dotting it, and Larsa’s stunning physique was the focal point of the snap.

Larsa stood on a white padded seat, and posed with one hand by her side and the other resting on top of her head. Her long brunette locks were pulled back into a messy bun, and she wore a pair of square sunglasses that obscured some of her face. Larsa’s beauty look in the shot was minimal, as she didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup at all.

Her curves were on full display in a simple string bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini top had triangle-style cups that flaunted plenty of cleavage, and tied around her neck and back. The bottoms rode low on her hips, stretching over them slightly to elongate her legs and emphasize her hourglass physique. The front of her bikini bottoms dipped low, showing off plenty of her toned stomach. She posed with one foot flat and the other slightly bent, adding some extra dimension to her physique.

She finished off the ensemble with a simple necklace, and stared right at the camera with the breathtaking view behind her.

Larsa’s fans absolutely loved the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 18,500 likes within just seven hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look, and the post also racked up 209 comments in the same time span.

“Stunning! I’m in love!” one fan said, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“One of the hottest bodies I’ve ever seen!” another follower added.

“Beautiful view,” one fan said, but didn’t clarify what exactly he was referring to, the slice of Miami or Larsa’s curves.

“Gorgeous,” another follower commented, keeping things simple.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa thrilled her Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap in which she rocked a pair of tight gray biker shorts while hanging out on her patio. She paired the figure-hugging shorts with a sweatshirt and running shoes, and sat on a modern-looking lounge chair with her dog near her legs.