Things Are Reportedly Getting ‘More Serious’ In Liam Hemsworth’s Romance With Gabriella Brooks

Hemsworth and Brooks are reportedly getting more public as they enter a more serious phase of their relationship.

Coming off of his breakup with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth may have fallen headfirst into another serious relationship. The actor was first spotted with model Gabriella Brooks in December of 2019 in Australia. Months later, the two of them were spotted outside The Ivy in Los Angeles and seemed to be a couple. Now, Hollywood Life is reporting that the relationship between the two is getting more serious.

“Things between Liam and Gabriella are definitely getting to be more serious since their lunch date at The Ivy with his brothers and some of his closest friends. Liam was able to see how well she fit in with his loved ones and it just meshed. He could see serious potential with Gabby and is very much open to seeing where things go with her on a long-term basis,” a source told the publication.

The source continued by saying that one thing Hemsworth loves about his new girlfriend is that she allows him to be himself, and doesn’t put any pressure on their relationship. Apparently, Brooks is willing to let things happen organically and doesn’t have any set expectations, which Hemsworth finds freeing.

The source said that while their relationship is going well, it’s surprising to see how quickly things got serious between them.

“Gabby and Liam both came into this fresh out of serious relationships,” the source said. They reportedly have friends in common in both Australia and Los Angeles, which allowed them to integrate into each other’s lives seamlessly. The source also confirmed that the Hunger Games actor and Brooks are exclusively seeing one another.

Although their relationship has developed quickly, the couple was initially hoping that things would happen more slowly. For now, the source suggested that the two are happy together, and enjoy spending time with one another.

While Hemsworth may have been hoping to take things slowly, his relationship with Brooks is just his second relationship in over a decade. For 10 years, from 2009 to 2019, Hemsworth was in an extended on-again-off-again relationship with his ex-wife Miley Cyrus. Their relationship seemed to end for good in 2019, and Cyrus has since moved into a lengthy relationship with Cody Simpson.

Simpson and Cyrus began dating in October of 2019, following her split from Hemsworth and a brief relationship with Kaitlyn Carter. Simpson and Cyrus are so committed to one another that pregnancy rumors have already begun to swirl around the couple. Simpson and Cyrus have both denied those rumors repeatedly. When Simpson was jokingly asked if he was pregnant, he said that he’s “been pregnant for years, apparently” in an interview with Today Australia.