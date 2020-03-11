Lauren Drain Flaunts Pert Derriere In Backless Daisy Dukes: ‘All Smiles’

Lauren Drain took to Instagram earlier today to share a stunning shot while clad in a pair of backless Daisy Dukes. Currently, the bombshell has a following of nearly 4 million on Instagram alone and today, she shared a stunning shot to promote another page that she is running for her business — one that focuses on her fitness career.

In the beautiful new photo op, the model posed against a yellow house, closing her eyes and grinning from ear to ear. She put one hand to her side and ran the other through her long and wavy blond locks. The stunner showed off her long lashes that appeared to have a solid application of mascara as well as eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Drain flaunted her picture-perfect figure in a yellow graphic crop top that showcased a ton of underboob as well of her taut tummy. The fitness coach paired the barely-there top with a pair of unbuttoned Daisy Dukes that hit at her upper thigh, showing off her muscular stems. The NSFW shorts also had no back and showcased her toned and tanned booty. In the caption of the photo, she plugged her fitness page and she appeared to be in a great mood as she wrote “all smiles” in the caption.

In a short time of the image going live on her page, it’s earned the Las Vegas resident a ton of attention with more than 9,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some followers took to the comments section to let her know that she looks incredible, while countless others raved over her rock-hard body. Many others were left speechless and chimed in with their choice of emoji instead of real words.

“Must be your most amazing shot,” one follower commented, adding a single flame emoji.

“Jeez you look better than you did before you had baby lol, good job!!,” a second follower added.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen shorts like those before. Lol,” one more chimed in with a series of red hart emoji.

“Are those bottomless daisy dukes? Hard work has paid off Lauren,” another added.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model celebrated International Women’s Day with one of the hottest photos that she has ever posted on her page. The social media star’s body looked incredibly ripped in a green bikini that had a triangle top that dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of cleavage, paired with bottoms that were held by strings on the sides. That photo racked up a ton of attention as well.