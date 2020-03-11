Ashanti Slays In A Skintight Red Bodysuit And Fishnet Stockings On Stage

R&B star Ashanti recently tantalized her 5.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap taken from a recent performance at Madison Square Garden. The stunner tagged everyone from her glam squad to her photographer in the caption of the gorgeous snap, which captured a colorful moment when Ashanti was feeling her performance.

The curvy queen rocked a bright red bodysuit that clung to her voluptuous curves. She layered on a statement fur or faux-fur jacket, also in a vibrant red hue. The bodysuit exposed her curvaceous legs clad in only a pair of fishnet stockings, and in the update she spread her legs slightly as the photo was captured in the middle of a move.

Ashanti paired the glamorous ensemble with some flat black boots to add a bit of edge. Her long locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in a sleek, straight style. She added a few additional accessories to put her own twist on the look, including a pair of red sunglasses with colorful lenses and some geometric statement earrings.

Ashanti placed one hand on her thigh and the other held a microphone out beside her, and the stage around her was illuminated with all kinds of colors and images, including a crown projected on a large screen behind her.

The stunner tagged the brand Pretty Little Thing in the post, suggesting that the sexy bodysuit she rocked may have come from the retailer.

Ashanti’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 16,700 like within just two hours. The picture also received 174 comments in the same time span, as many of her eager Instagram followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look. Ashanti later shared two additional snaps in which she rocked the same outfit, but the first outfit shot seemed to capture her audience’s attention.

“Forever my Favorite,” one fan commented.

“Million Dollar Legs,” another said, particularly captivated by a certain part of her voluptuous body.

“I can’t wait to meet u in Vegas!!!!!! Omg my little heart can’t take the anticipation,” another follower added.

“Hi beautiful heavenly fine sexy queen,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

Though Ashanti mixes up her on stage ensembles frequently, the stunner seems to be particularly into wearing fishnet stockings on stage. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a series of snaps from a performance in Birmingham, United Kingdom in which she rocked a figure-hugging bodysuit covered in sparkling embellishments.