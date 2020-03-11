People Are Using Tinder To Get Coronavirus Updates From Those Quarantined In China

'Setting my tinder to Wuhan so I can get the real scoop on what's going on,' one person tweeted.

Tinder users from various countries who are eager to learn more about the coronavirus have been setting their location to Wuhan, China to communicate with people there. Users of the dating app in China have shared their experiences about being in a city locked down for quarantine.

The popular dating app used to be synonymous with people looking to “hook up” is now being used to spread information about the virus outbreak. BuzzFeed reports that in an effort to avoid misinformation some individuals who pay for Tinder’s premium feature have changed their current location to China.

Although the dating app is banned in that country there are people who have been able to access it. People in the United States have connected with some of these users who shared glimpses into their lives since the the virus was declared a public health emergency.

The outlet spoke to a person who tweeted about using Tinder to get “the real scoop” on what the situation was around Wuhan. He believed the Chinese government had withheld information from the media so he wanted direct contact with people located there.

“I learned the quarantine is not exactly soldiers on every block keeping people in, it’s more like your neighbors will snitch on you if they see you out and about,” he wrote to BuzzFeed in a direct Twitter message.

An English teacher named James who lives in Vietnam told BuzzFeed he used the app to speak directly to civilians in Wuhan.

“With all the scaremongering and fake news, I just wanted to find out about the experiences of the people who were actually there,” he said.

I have a feeling that coronavirus isn’t the only disease you should be worried about on Tinder pic.twitter.com/YIofDKoIPG — #12 Barstool UMD (@barstoolUMD) March 3, 2020

James shared screenshots of conversations where people described their living situation during lock down.

“Yeah, we are encouraged to stay indoors. All the transportations are unavailable,” a Wuhan Tinder user said, “The bridges are blocked as well.”

He asked them about the availability of food and the Chinese native said the supermarkets were full of food. Another person the English teacher communicated with confirmed there was plenty of food, and said none of their friends or family had contracted the virus.

BuzzFeed spoke to Megan Monroe who has documented her time as an English teacher in Wuhan on TikTok. Monroe confirmed she had been contacted by Tinder users who inquired about life in China.

“The city is blockaded and we’ve been staying inside for 7 days now,” Monroe said in response to a person who asked if she was safe.