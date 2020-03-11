‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 12 Clip: Aaron Confronts Negan While Trying To Save Luke

Luke is badly injured in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

A new clip for the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead reveals a dangerous situation between Aaron (Ross Marquand), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and what appears to be a very badly injured Luke (Dan Fogler).

The Whisperer War will continue in the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead, according to a previous article by The Inquisitr. Episode 11 saw an attack on Hilltop that resulted in their main army getting separated from those they were trying to protect inside the fortified community.

However, it appears that some people escape. As Digital Spy points out, Aaron is one of these people and will encounter Negan in Episode 12, thanks to a new sneak peek that has been released.

In the clip, Aaron is shown outside what appears to be a deserted cabin. It is at this point that Negan runs past, only stopping when he realizes who is present. Stepping forward, Aaron draws a weapon against Negan.

“Hold on one second,” Negan says in the clip. “I said hold on, don’t go doing anything stupid.”

“The only stupid thing would be to not kill you,” Aaron replies.

Jace Downs / AMC

Previously, Negan had been the leader of a group called the Saviors. Due to his crimes against the communities, he was taken prisoner and held at Alexandria until his escape earlier on in Season 10. This is the first encounter Aaron has had with Negan since his escape. However, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) discovered in Episode 11 that Negan had joined with the Whisperers against Hilltop so Aaron is likely aware of the defection.

Negan insists that he can explain what is going on in regard to him helping the Whisperers. However, Aaron is not prepared to listen to him.

At that point in the clip, walkers start appearing and it is then revealed that Aaron has been sheltering a badly injured Hilltop friend. Laying on a stretcher is Luke, who has not been seen much since The Walking Dead returned. However, he was present when the battle commenced at Hilltop in Episode 11.

Aaron can no longer argue with Negan and is forced to protect Luke from the undead. Negan takes the opportunity to run away at this point as the clip concludes. This means that viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more about Aaron and Negan’s encounter as well as Luke’s fate.

Viewers can watch the sneak peek clip for the next episode of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 15.