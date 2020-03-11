Joe Giudice Says People Should ‘Grow A Set Of Cojones’ Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak In Italy

Earlier today, Joe Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame shared a video on his Instagram account showing the empty streets of Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak. Giudice said that people should “grow a set of cojones,” and stop being so scared of the virus, reports Us Weekly.

“I can’t believe that there’s literally nobody out in these streets. Look at this: ghost town. Literally, nobody out because of this stupid coronavirus. It’s, like, ridiculous. People are so scared,” said Giudice in the video.

He was shown standing outside and panned the camera around so his followers could see just how empty the streets are in Italy right now.

The 47-year-old continued in his tirade by commenting that “more people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdose) everyday than this Corona virus,” in his caption.

It’s not clear what area of Italy he filmed his video, but people may have avoided the streets because of the lockdown. Yesterday, the country was put under lockdown. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte extended all of the red zones to national territory, resulting in the closure of schools and churches, a ban on public events, and more.

According to the Us Weekly article, Italy has more than 9,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, and the death toll has reached 463. The virus has hit Italy harder than any other European country.

Several people responded to Giudice’s video upset that he was out in public despite the lockdown in place. A few of his fans were worried that he would get in trouble with the officials for sharing the post online.

He followed up on his first video with a second one shared six hours later, simply saying, “don’t be afraid, alright?”

He wore a mask in the video, although he had it pulled down to allow him to speak into the camera.

“I am obeying the law going to work, shopping for family, and NO cafes, gym, and places like that,” he wrote in his caption, defending his presence on the streets.

Giudice is currently residing in Italy and has been for the past several months since he requested deportation to his native home while awaiting the verdict of whether or not he can return to the United States after his prison sentence.

The article indicates that the distance from his family caused strain between himself and his family, particularly his now-estranged wife, Teresa Giudice. The pair have since announced their separation. The Inquisitr previously reported that Teresa feels she is “better off” without him.