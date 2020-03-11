Anastasiya Kvitko Rocks Scandalous Black Swimsuit In Sizzling Video

Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 10.7 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a video in which she showcased her voluptuous physique in a scandalous black swimsuit. Though the swimsuit was a one-piece and not a bikini, the look still showed off plenty of skin.

The Russian bombshell didn’t specify the location in the geotag of the post, but she appeared to be on a beach surrounded by white sand. The sizzling video featured a drink by Bang Energy, the beverage that Anastasiya often promotes.

The stunner rocked a one-piece black swimsuit that showcased her hourglass physique to perfection. The top had a low-cut neckline that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The swimsuit featured high-cut sides that stretched over her curvaceous hips, drawing even more attention to her hourglass physique.

In one clip of the video, Anastasiya slowly walked down a beach, while in another, she kneeled in the sand and took a sip of her beverage. Several clips showed off her swimsuit from behind, and the it was a thong style that highlighted her ample derriere. The back portion of the swimsuit also dipped low, showing off a bit of extra skin on her back.

Anastasiya’s long blond ombre locks were down in a straight style, and her silky tresses blew in the wind. She kept the look simple, wearing no shoes and adding just a pair of sunglasses and a gold bangle to accessorize.

Though the sunglasses obscured some of her face, Anastasiya’s makeup seemed natural, with just enough to accentuate her features.

The Russian bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video, and the post racked up over 41,600 views within just one hour. Many of Anastasiya’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the update, and the post also received 353 comments within the first hour the post was live.

“Absolutely amazing!!! You look incredible love!!” one fan commented.

“Too gorgeous in the video,” another fan said, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“You have a divine body. You’re beautiful,” one follower added.

“Baby, you have an amazing body shape of a goddess, especially those curves and hips, breathtaking,” another said.

Whether she’s in a swimsuit or in regular clothing, Anastasiya loves to flaunt her curves for her eager followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a snap in which she rocked a black-and-white crop top and a skintight black skirt. The ensemble by online retailer Fashion Nova showcased her hourglass physique and tempting cleavage to perfection.