WWE News: Update On When Brock Lesnar And Edge Will Be On TV Again

The "Road to WrestleMania" certainly needs two of its biggest stars, but they may take a week off.

As the superstars of WWE move full speed ahead toward WrestleMania 36, each moment of every TV show is of the utmost importance. Major matches need to be built up and programs need to be filled, but not all of the big names will be on their brand’s show each week. It is now known when both WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Edge are going to be back on Monday Night Raw.

Lesnar is set to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship, and that match came about due to the Royal Rumble. McIntyre outlasted the rest of the field to stand tall and last in the ring before challenging Lesnar for his title belt.

Last week on Raw, Lesnar appeared and he was taken down by McIntyre in a rather impressive showing by the challenger. At the end of the segment, Lesnar was laying at the top of the ramp thanks to a brutal Claymore as McIntyre held the WWE Championship up and yelled at the champ.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Lesnar is not going to be on next week’s Raw, but he is scheduled to appear on the episode airing on March 23, 2020. While not yet confirmed, it is expected that he’ll be on the next week’s show as well since that is the go-home episode for WrestleMania 36.

Last night on Raw, Edge returned to television after a lengthy absence that had him missing for more than a month. Edge was selling the brutal attack delivered to him by Randy Orton, and the two are heading for a match at WrestleMania 36 but it has not yet been made official.

The report about Lesnar’s next appearance on Raw also revealed when the “Rated-R Superstar” will be back as well. As of this time, Edge is not slated to be on the show next week, but he will also appear on the episode on March 23, 2020.

Shayna Baszler, who will face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36, is also scheduled for the red brand show in two weeks. Baszler won the women’s match at the Elimination Chamber on Sunday to earn the shot at the title.

It is no secret that Brock Lesnar and Edge aren’t going to appear on WWE television every week. Both superstars work limited schedules, but they will be back on Monday Night Raw in a couple of weeks. There is a strong possibility that both will also show up on the episode at the end of the month since it will be the final one for the red brand before WrestleMania 36.