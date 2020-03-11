‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 12 Preview: The Attack On Hilltop Continues

Negan continues to help the Whisperers against Hilltop in the next episode of 'The Walking Dead'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The most recent episode of The Walking Dead saw Hilltop trying to flee to Oceanside rather than stay and fight Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) massive walker herd. However, thanks to one of Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) old tricks, they found themselves unable to escape. Instead, they had to stay and fight the Whisperers. The episode ended with the Hilltop army separated from the children they were trying to protect and things looked grim.

Moving forward, into Episode 12, it appears that this massive battle will continue, according to Carter Matt.

Below is the synopsis for Episode 12 (titled “Walk With Us”).

“Negan helps the Whisperers and Alpha launch an attack against the Hilltop.”

Already, Negan has helped the Whisperers plan this attack but it appears that he will continue to betray the communities now that he has sided with the opposing side. However, very little else is revealed in the synopsis.

Luckily, a trailer has also been released by AMC that gives further information about the upcoming episode.

Jace Downs / AMC

The trailer reveals that Alpha is still after something, according to Digital Spy. The clip implies that it is Gamma (Thora Birch) that Alpha is after. Previously, Negan had told Alpha that he suspected Gamma was a traitor and that was confirmed when the character went missing, later to be found at Alexandria. Alpha is determined to have Gamma returned to her for punishment.

“I do not have everything I want,” Alpha says to Negan in the trailer.

Later in the clip, Negan tells Alpha that he has what she is looking for.

“The thing that you’ve been looking for? I’ve found it.”

It appears that Negan is leading Alpha to a cabin where he has Gamma trapped. However, those that suspect that Negan is merely playing the Whisperers in order to enact a major comic book event involving himself and Alpha believe that this moment could occur in Episode 12. This would mean that Negan does not have Gamma and is merely luring the Whisperers leader away.

Further speculation over the comic book event is fueled when Negan and Aaron (Ross Marquand) meet up in a sneak peek for the next episode of The Walking Dead. While Aaron believes that Negan has fully sided with the Whisperers, Negan does try to explain himself somewhat in the clip.

The trailer and sneak peek for the next episode of The Walking Dead is below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 15.