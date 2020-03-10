Mya Wears Sheer Netted Cut-Out Bodysuit, Hotpants & Knee-High Boots For Leeds Performance

Mya is currently on tour and has been updating fans with her killer outfits from each show on Instagram.

The “Case of the Ex” hitmaker stunned in a sheer white cut-out bodysuit that was made out of netted material. The item of clothing displayed her toned stomach and a hint of her decolletage. Underneath, Mya wore a white bra and paired the ensemble with hot pants of the same color. She rocked the look with knee-high boots and an oversized white puffer jacket with black detailing.

Mya sported her long hair in two buns on each side of her head and appeared to have bright purple eyeshadow on. She accessorized herself with gold hoop earrings which gave the ensemble that finishing touch.

In a series of photos, the “My Love Is Like… Wo” songstress shared numerous photos from her night in Leeds.

In the first shot, Mya posed in a group pic with her female dancers. She stuck her tongue out and held large white-framed sunglasses in her hand. The R&B diva pointed at the camera and smiled at the same time. Her dancers matched Mya in white attire.

In the next slide, she was captured holding a white cane on stage. Mya ditched the white puffer jacket and put on a black blazer jacket with sequins embroidered on it.

In the sixth and final frame, she flashed a huge grin on stage and looked like she was living her best life on the road.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 9,100 likes and over 115 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.5 million likes.

“Awe, your outfits are always so pretty and your smile makes them shine,” one user wrote.

“You look amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“ALWAYS SERVING US LOOKS,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

In a separate Instagram post, Mya showed behind-the-scenes footage from the show as well as clips of her on stage during the concert.

The “Lady Marmalade” chart-topper is currently performing on Kisstory’s “The Blast Off!” tour alongside Nelly, Eve, Salt-N-Pepa, and Shaggy, to name a few. The tour kicked off earlier this month in Dublin, Ireland, and has continued throughout the U.K. On March 11, all the acts are scheduled to perform at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mya performed in Nottingham in a fiery red ensemble. The “Take Me There” entertainer paired a PVC red jacket with matching loose-fitted pants of the same material. She wrapped a sparkly silver belt around her waist and wore the look with glittery heels.