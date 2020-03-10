Gabriella Abutbol Sizzles In White Bikini In New Instagram Photo

American bombshell Gabriella Abutbol took to Instagram on Monday, March 9, to upload a two-photo update that showed her revealing some skin while spending some time outdoors, seemingly in a resort, although she did not share the exact location. The model rocked a sexy bikini set from Fashion Nova in the new images that had her fans drooling.

The 25-year-old flashed her rock-hard abs in a white one-shoulder two-piece. The top was not padded, although the stretchy fabric was quite thick that her buxom curves were not entirely visible. It had a criss-cross lace-up design in the side and a deep neckline that exposed her cleavage.

She wore matching high-waisted bottoms that hugged her trim waistline and taut stomach. The swimwear also featured the same criss-cross lace-up design as the top.

In the first pic, Gabriella sat on an outdoor cushioned sofa with her hands raised. She faced the camera with a smile on her face, her pearly whites exposed. In the snap, the model had her hands down. She still faced the camera with her head slightly tilted to the side as she smiled. She had a big tattoo on her side, just inches below her armpit. Not to mention, the white swimwear complemented her flawless bronzed skin well.

Gabriella wore her brunette hair down and styled in loose waves that fell over her back and shoulder, grazing her breast. She wore a full makeup look that included filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, and black mascara. Moreover, she added bronzer and warm-toned blush on her cheeks. Lastly, she opted for a nude-colored lipstick to complete the glam look.

In the caption, the Bang Energy model tagged her outfit sponsor Fashion Nova. Before that, she wrote a simple greeting for her fans.

Gabriella’s latest Instagram snapshot has racked up over 81,700 likes and more than 880 comments within the first 24 hours of being live on the social media platform. Her adoring followers couldn’t get enough of the upload and flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Some fans commented simply with various emoji.

“Jesus!! Did you get even hotter? You are in perfect shape according to my f*cking eyes,” a follower commented on the post.

“Hi there Ms. Gabriella! Loving the bikini! Looking fantastic as always! I’m thinking a rear view of said bikini is in order!” another fan wrote.

“Love that suit. Never seen one like that before. You have the best smile, Gabby. Simply vibrant,” a third Instagram user added.

“You’re so perfect!” a fourth social media admirer wrote.