‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Eugene Finally Scores A Date With Stephanie

Eugene has been in radio contact with Stephanie for some time now in 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 11 (titled “Morning Star”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Stephanie continue their radio contact in The Walking Dead, pressing matters and the potential of war leads to the pair finally agreeing to meet in person by the end of Episode 12, according to Entertainment Weekly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers who are also fans of the comic book series on which the AMC series is based, have been eager to find out further details regarding Eugene and his tentative relationship with Stephanie. This is due to the fact that it seems likely that this storyline will line up with the Commonwealth introduction from the comic books.

The most recent episode of The Walking Dead saw Eugene speaking to Stephanie via radio. It seems most likely that this character belongs to the Commonwealth group thanks to a similar storyline from the comics that sees Stephanie initially refusing to give out any identifying information regarding herself and her community. Eugene, on the other hand, continued to push details of his life onto Stephanie while they conversed via radio in Episode 11 of the TV series.

At one point in their conversation, they realize that they are closer than they first thought due to details surrounding the satellite that crashed to earth in an earlier episode of the hit zombie apocalypse series. This leads Eugene to push further regarding their locations and reveals that he is in Virginia. Stephanie does not respond at this point and this detail appears to slip by the wayside.

During the episode, Rosita (Christian Serratos) accidentally came across Stephie and this caused the mysterious character to go silent on the radio for some time since this broke one of her rules regarding their contact. Eugene, terrified of never speaking to her again, started singing in order to regain Stephanie’s trust. Finally, Stephanie responded — also in song.

Along with this endearing moment, Stephanie also decided it was time to connect with Eugene in person. Quickly, she told him where to meet with her in Charleston, Virginia, before Eugene had to leave for battle

As yet, Eugene has survived the battle that saw Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) massive walker horde arrive at Hilltop. However, things looked grim by the end of the episode and viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode in order to find out if Eugene survives the further attack and makes his date with Stephanie.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 15.