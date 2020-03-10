‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Chelsea Stuns Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 11 reveal a shocking plan from Abby, and Chance thinks it can’t fail. Plus, Chelsea is ready to move forward with her life as Adam’s wife, so she makes plans for their future.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) makes a plan to get revenge on Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), according to SheKnows Soaps. Chance (Donny Boaz) feels confident that destroying Phyllis’s laptop and finding the thumb drive means she no longer has any hold over him or Adam (Mark Grossman) and their big Las Vegas secret. However, Phyllis is a lot savvier than that, and she lets Abby know that important things are far safer in a safe deposit box at the bank.

Of course, that little tidbit gives Abby a big idea. She decides to imitate Phyllis and go undercover to try to convince the bank to let her in Phyllis’s safe deposit box. The thing is, it doesn’t seem like Abby considered that Phyllis actually planted the idea in her head. Surely Phyllis realizes Abby will make a beeline to the bank to try to steal Phyllis’s copy of Adam and Chance’s conversation. The recording is of the two men where they admit that Adam ended a man’s life to protect Chance and then covered it up and paid off the widow instead of coming clean about everything. It sounds like Phyllis will ultimately catch Abby in the act and keep the upper hand in the situation.

Elsewhere, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) makes plans for the future. Adam is understandably furious about Victor (Eric Braeden) allow Nick (Joshua Morrow) to step in as CEO of Newman Enterprises while Victoria (Amelia Heinle) recovers from being stabbed by Ripley (Christian Keyes). Adam thinks that Victor played him, and he’s hurt by once again being chosen last when it comes to Victor’s trust and affections.

Chelsea has not only offered to help Adam get revenge on his family, but also she’s made plans to try to take his mind off the situation in Genoa City. Chelsea feels confident that a trip to Kansas and Hope’s farm will do just the trick for Adam. She thinks that they can take Connor (Judah Mackey), and they can make wedding plans together as a family in the idyllic setting. Of course, she doesn’t count on them, finding something surprising upon their arrival. Plus, Chelsea likely underestimates the depths of Adam’s fury at Victor, Nick, and Victoria. This trip might not be the balm that Chelsea had hoped it might be.