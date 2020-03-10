Chanel West Coast Goes Braless & Rocks Pasties Under Sheer Butterfly Top

Chanel West Coast took to Instagram to share a stunning shot while clad in an NSFW sheer pink top. Over the past few days, the Ridiculousness star has been digging different prints and she rocked a sexy snakeskin outfit yesterday. Earlier today, she took to her popular page to share a revealing photo where she ditched the bra and added colorful butterflies to the outfit.

The brand new photo that was shared on her page had Chanel’s fans seeing pink as the rapper stood in front of a vibrant pink background, looking straight into the camera with a partial smile. She flashed her pearly whites for the occasion, adding a pop of color on her lips with bright pink lipstick. Additionally, the brunette beauty rocked a gorgeous makeup application that included blue eyeliner, mascara, light blush, highlighter, and pink eyeshadow.

The social media sensation wore her long tresses slicked back in a high and tight bun with a braid wrapped around the base. She kept things vibrant with a multicolored scarf and a pair of hoop earrings. Leaving little to the imagination, the smokeshow sported a tight pink top that had a number of different butterflies on it. She went braless under the outfit, putting pasties over her chest.

In the caption of the post, Chanel compared herself to a butterfly, noting that she was hard to catch.

Since the update went live for fans, it’s earned the 31-year-old a ton of attention with over 47,000 likes, in addition to well over 800 comments. While some Instagrammers commented on the shot to let her know that she looks incredible, countless others raved over her figure. A few more touched on the caption of the post, letting the beauty know that she is pretty to look at.

“Stunning and delicately beautiful, hard to catch, but completely worth any and all effort it would take. However, a butterfly is most beautiful when free to stretch its wings,” one follower wrote.

“Ive always been good at catching buttetflys….sooo whats up?” a second follower commented in addition to a single red heart emoji.

“I’ve been looking for a girlfriend and I pick you,” another fan raved.

Pink definitely seems to be Chanel’s color as of late. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that she stunned in another hot look — that time rocking a pair of textured, tight pants in that color that accentuated her pert derriere. She also added a gold crop top to the ensemble, which helped attract a ton of attention for the star.