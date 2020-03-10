Charlie Sheen Denies Corey Feldman’s ‘Sick’ Claims That He Raped Corey Haim On ‘Lucas’ Set When He Was 13

Haim's mother Judy backs Sheen amid the shocking allegations.

Charlie Sheen says Corey Feldman’s bombshell documentary about pedophilia in Hollywood is full of lies. The former Two and a Half Men star, 54, has responded to allegations about him in Feldman’s long-teased documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, and he appears to have the support of late actor Corey Haim’s mother, Judy.

In the documentary, Feldman alleged in graphic detail that Sheen violently raped Corey Haim in broad daylight on the set of the 1986 film Lucas. Haim would have been age 13 at the time of the alleged attack, while Sheen was 19.

Feldman had long teased the name of the “A-lister” who allegedly abused his childhood best friend Haim, and his documentary was ultimately released on the 10-year anniversary of Haim’s death.

In a statement posted by The Wrap through his publicist, Sheen blasted Feldman’s allegations about him in the documentary.

“These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”

Sheen’s rep said that “no decision has been made at this time” on whether the actor will take legal action against Feldman. Sheen previously sued the National Enquirer for publishing similar allegations about him.

In addition, Haim’s mother also reportedly sent emails to Sheen’s publicist in which she supported the actor and blasted Feldman’s “huge accusation without any proof and without my kid being here to defend himself.”

Judy Haim insisted the alleged rape “never happened or else I would have known about it.” The mother of the late Lost Boys star said she was especially saddened that Feldman chose to mark the 10th anniversary of her son’s death with the shocking documentary.

Judy Haim previously told The Dr. Oz Show (via YouTube ) that her son was abused by Friday the 13th actor Dominick Brascia, a much older actor who was introduced to him through Feldman. Judy said her son told her about the abuse, and she later threatened to bash Brascia’s head in with a pool cue. Brascia, who died in 2018, was also named as an alleged abuser of Haim in Feldman’s documentary.

Sheen has not posted to social media following the revived allegations against him, but in comments to his most recent Instagram and Twitter posts, fans are divided. Some are showing support for Sheen as they question Feldman’s drawn-out release of the names of the alleged abusers and the fact that he turned his tell-all into a pay-per-view event. Others say they are not surprised by the allegations against Sheen based on the controversial actor’s past erratic behavior.