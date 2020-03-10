‘The Bachelor’ Finale Spoilers Hint That Peter Weber Might Be Facing Another Heartbreaking Departure

Peter Weber still has at least one big decision to make before his journey to find love ends and The Bachelor spoilers suggest that he may face some additional roadblocks before everything is said and done. During Monday’s episode, Madison Prewett walked away and left Peter broken-hearted. Now just Hannah Ann Sluss remains, but teasers hint that she might consider quitting too.

Many of the previews for this season have shown Peter talking with host Chris Harrison about something seemingly quite upsetting. It’s been believed for some time now that this is happening at the time of the final rose ceremony, and spoiler king Reality Steve says he has learned what’s going on here.

“I hate to darken the mood at all today, cause it’s a big day. There’s something I just found out, I’m really sorry,” Chris is seen telling Peter in a new teaser clip shared via The Bachelor Instagram page.

The clip also shows that leading up to this moment, Peter was happy and excited. He said that he was finally going to be able to tell the woman he loves how he feels, and it appears that he is ready to choose Hannah Ann since Madi already left.

However, The Bachelor spoilers indicate that this brief chat with Chris throws the final rose ceremony off track, at least temporarily.

“Before you do what you’re about to do, there is something you should know. There’s something I just found out, all of us just found out… I’m not sure how all this ends, so I just wanted to give you a heads-up,” Chris is seen saying in earlier versions of this potentially devastating moment.

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, this conversation is about Hannah Ann. Apparently, she was considering quitting and leaving filming before the final rose ceremony too.

As viewers saw during Monday’s show, Hannah Ann was emotional, feeling that she was wearing her heart on her sleeve but wasn’t getting what she needed back from Peter. A sneak peek shared by ET Online shows that Hannah Ann was definitely frustrated and ready to throw in the towel as she prepared for that final rose ceremony.

“I don’t want to keep giving and giving and giving and just not feeling like he’s not there. You can only keep that up for so long until you’re at your absolute breaking point, and that’s where I’m at,” Hannah Ann is seen saying.

Will Peter leave Australia and his final rose ceremony entirely alone? The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that’s not the case. However, how things end up in Australia apparently are also not the end of this story.

The Bachelor spoilers indicate that there’s also more coming with Madi and her journey with Peter. By the end of Tuesday night’s finale, fans should finally know where things stand for everybody involved and it sounds as if emotions will be running high all around.