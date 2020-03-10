SXSW, Ultra Music Festival Say They Will Not Issue Refunds Because Of Cancellations

Concerns over the increasing number of coronavirus cases have resulted in the cancelations of two major music festivals — SXSW and Ultra Music Festival. According to The A.V. Club, neither festival will issue refunds because of the cancellations.

The Ultra Music Festival, which is held annually in Miami, was canceled on Friday, just two weeks ahead of its 2020 date. It has been postponed to March 26-28, 2021. Because the festival has been postponed instead of canceled, the festival’s organizers have decided not to refund any tickets to the 2020 event. Organizers of the festival sent an email to attendees on March 9th, letting attendees know that the tickets they purchased will “remain valid and will be honored at either the 2021 or 2022 Ultra Miami event.” Attendees have 30 days to decide whether they plan to attend the 2021 or 2022 Ultra Miami Fest. In addition to being able to use their tickets for a future festival, Billboard reports that attendees have also been offered benefits packages. For visitors who opt for the 2021 festival, they will receive an exclusive, “Extra Ultra hour” DJ set, a discount code for 50% off a purchase of $250 or more, and other perks.

The festival’s organizers have said that they are working on a “digital online Ultra experience.”

After the Mayor of Austin declared a “local state of disaster,” the culture fest SXSW was also canceled on Friday. The festival’s co-founder, Roland Swenson, said that their insurance policy does not cover “bacterial infections, communicable diseases, viruses, and pandemics.”

SXSW has also decided not to issue refunds, but their no-refund policy has reportedly been in place and on their website for a long time.

“Any and all payments made to SXSW are not refundable for any reason,” the policy reads. It lists several reasons, including “acts of God,” “acts of terrorism,” and “duplicate purchases.”

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Like the Ultra Music Festival, SXSW is offering ticket holders the chance to “defer their registration” to SXSW 2021, 2022 or 2023.

Due to the tremendous cost of canceling this year’s show — the festival generates over $350 million in revenue for the city of Austin — it is currently unclear whether or not 2021, 2022, or 2023 will feature SXSW. The cancellation has had an effect on the local economy as well as members of the SXSW staff, of which one-third were laid off due to the cancelation.

SXSW and Ultra Music Festival aren’t the only events affected by the coronavirus. The annual Coachella music fest has announced that it is considering canceling this year’s event after Riverside County — where the event is held — declared a health emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak.