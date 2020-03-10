WWE News: Salaries Revealed For McMahon Family And Triple H

The salaries for the top executives in WWE are certainly not very small.

A professional wrestling organization takes a lot of money to run, and a company like WWE also takes a lot of time. Almost every member of the McMahon family helps in running the company as does Triple H, and they’re obviously going to be paid for all of the work that they do. Now, the 2020 salaries for all members of the McMahon family, along with Triple H, have been revealed as well as how they compare to past years.

Right now, Vince McMahon has a lot on his plate as the XFL is middle of its first season back and WrestleMania 36 is right around the corner. It’s a segment of the year where free time is very little and everyone is trying to make sure that everything goes off without a hitch.

Wrestling Inc. reported the salaries for the top executives in the company as well as those of former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson who left the company in January. As expected, Vince leads the way with the highest salary of all in 2020.

Vince McMahon – $1.4 million which is the same salary he made in 2018 and 2019

George Barrios – $935,250 in 2019

Michelle Wilson – $935,250 in 2019

Triple H – $730,000 in 2020

Stephanie McMahon – $730,000 in 2020

All of the salaries listed above are base amounts without bonuses or stock options added in. Triple H and Stephanie also have a salary for their in-ring and on-camera performance which is listed below.

While it has yet to be listed for 2020, Triple H made $2,016,977 as a performer in 2019. That is more than $1 million less than he made in 2018. While he did appear on camera a good bit last year, he only officially had four matches, two of which were televised – Super ShowDown and WrestleMania 35.

Stephanie earned $716,133 in pay as a performer foe 2019, but her brother made more than her and her husband. Seeing as he was an in-ring performer and had a lot of time on camera, Shane McMahon earned $2,082,011 in performance pay in 2018.

Shane actually had a grand total of 15 matches last year which stretched from January into early October.

The McMahon family certainly does earn a lot in salary when it comes to WWE, but many forget just how much they do behind the scenes. Almost every decision in the company goes through them and they are the reason that any events even come together in the first place. Some may look at these salary totals and believe that Triple H and company don’t deserve that much, but they also don’t truly know everything that goes into their positions.