Kelis Rocks Coat With Fur Hood & Fendi Bag While In Europe

Kelis is currently on tour in Europe and appears to be living her best life.

The “Caught out There” hitmaker stunned in a green coat with a fur hood. She zipped up the item of clothing and also put up her furry hood which covered her entire head. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelis currently has curly red hair. However, it is no visible in her latest Instagram upload.

She paired the ensemble with fluffy tanned joggers and black leather shoes. Kelis has been known for being a fashion icon over the years and her latest post cements that status.

The “Get Along with You” songstress wrapped a Fendi bag around her body which had their signature logo printed all over.

In an upload consisting of two photos, Kelis was photographed sitting down on a multicolored wooden bench in both.

The first shot saw the singer captured more close-up. She crossed her legs and placed both hands in her coat pocket. Kelis flashed a huge smile directly at the camera and looked very happy.

In the next slide, she was photographed in the same position. However, the image was taken a lot of further back and displayed the architecture around her.

For her caption, Kelis explained that even though it’s Spring, she loves that she can bring all her big coats out to her Europe trip. She also tagged Givenchy and Fendi’s official accounts as she was wearing their garments.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 5,500 likes and over 75 comments, proving to be popular with her half a million followers.

“If Springtime were a person it would be you. Forever digging your style,” one user wrote.

“Your smile is worth a thousand words,” another shared.

“OMG, THAT COAT IS EVERYTHING AND THEEENNNN SOME!!!” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Yes, this coat is just beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

While on the road, Kelis has been sporting all sorts of eye-catching outfits. Earlier this week, the “4th of July (Fireworks)” chart-topper wowed her followers in an over-the-head Diadora jacket that had the brand’s logo written across it numerous times in black text. She paired the ensemble with glittery silver thigh-high boots that looked incredible on her and put her fiery red hair up in a high ponytail. Kelis opted for multiple accessories including small earrings, numerous bracelets, and rings. The “Trick Me” entertainer applied a bold red lip while finishing the look off with glittery eyeshadow.