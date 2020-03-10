‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Kyle Gives Mariah Advice

atThe Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, March 10 reveals that Nikki makes some unexpected choices. Plus, Sharon struggles after her chemotherapy is canceled, Amanda makes a new plan, and Kyle advises Mariah on her love life.

Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) were thrilled that their clinic is opening. Then, Jared, (Michael Maclane) came in with an emergency. At Crimson Lights, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) caught up. Amanda expressed that she planned to go to Ripley’s (Christian Keyes) arraignment, but he expressed his concerns that it would give Amanda’s ex-fiance power. Then, Nate took a call from Elena, and he learned that Jared’s grandpa needed help. Nate went to the hospital to meet them. Amanda met Jared, and he told her about his life. After that, Amanda realized she wanted to help people like Jared, and she decided not to go to Ripley’s arraignment.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) went to visit Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Nikki allowed him in, but she warned him not to upset her daughter. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wasn’t too thrilled to see her ex, and she reminded him that her feelings have not changed. Victoria told Billy that she’s broken and then placed all the blame on him. Then Billy said that he’s there for her, but Victoria told him they’re through, and said he should be happy since he wanted a fresh start. After Billy left, Victoria cried.

Sharon (Sharon Case) tried to go to her chemotherapy treatment. However, she returned home because the doctor’s decided that Sharon’s white blood cell count was too low. She was upset, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) tried to console her. Sharon pushed Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to go to work. After a nap, Sharon asked Mariah how things were going with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Mariah admitted that Tessa is furious and not answering her calls or texts. Mariah left, so she texted Rey to let him know that Sharon was struggling. Rey called Nikki, and he asked her to sit with Sharon.

Nikki showed up, and Sharon unloaded her worries on her old nemesis. Nikki encouraged Sharon to fight and pretend like it was one of their epic battles. They both cried and embraced.

Finally, Mariah visited Kyle (Michael Mealor) at Jabot. He thought Mariah was there to gripe at him over breaking up with Lola (Sasha Calle). However, Mariah explained she’d cheated on Tessa. Then, Kyle encouraged her to follow Sharon’s advice and talk to Tessa and make things right.