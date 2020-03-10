Yanet Garcia Leaves Little To The Imagination In Striped One-Piece Workout Suit

Internet sensation Yanet Garcia turned the heat up on social media on Tuesday, march 10 after she posted a sizzling video that displayed her fit physique. The Mexican model, who is often referred to as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” shared the post with her 12.9 million followers on Instagram as it quickly proved to be a hit.

The 29-year-old bombshell was filmed inside of a gym in Los Angeles, California as she switched between several workout routines that fully showed off her tight body as she sported a super revealing one-piece workout suit.

The weathercaster’s eye-catching outfit, which was striped and colorful as it was designed in several pastel shades, featured short sleeves and a plunging neckline that displayed a good amount of her cleavage. The form-fitting vibrant garment hugged the model’s body as it featured a scandalous twist in that the briefs were designed as a thong — in a move that covered the bare minimum of Yanet’s derriere as it flaunted her toned curves.

Yanet finished the look off with two hot pink athletic sweatbands around her wrists, long gray and white knee-high socks that featured neon green stripes and a pair of white athletic trainers. She added a touch of glamour to the sporty look by styling her long brunette and blonde locks in neat loose waves, which she held away from her face with a thick white headband.

The beauty expressed in the post’s extensive caption that the video was in honor of Women’s History Month 2020, stating that she imagines a world where “all women can be helpful and true to each another.”

The video was met with instant approval and praise from tens of thousands of fans as it accumulated more than 97,000 likes and an additional 440,000 views. The post also garnered more than 900 comments from Yanet’s followers.

“Oh my God, you are adorable,” one user commented.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more perfect video in my life,” a second fan added.

“You are so creative, keep creating you helped me so much,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I love you so much Yanet, keep being amazing,” a fourth fan asserted.

The stunner is no stranger to showing off her killer body in athletic garments. Just on March 6, Yanet sported a two-piece purple and gray camouflage workout set that left barely anything to the imagination as it displayed her full-figured assets and curvaceous hips and bottom, per The Inquisitr. The post amassed more than 525,000 likes.