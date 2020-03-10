Yanet Garcia Leaves Little To The Imagination In Striped One-Piece Workout Suit

Internet sensation Yanet Garcia turned the heat up on social media on Tuesday, march 10 after she posted a sizzling video that displayed her fit physique. The Mexican model, who is often referred to as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” shared the post with her 12.9 million followers on Instagram as it quickly proved to be a hit.
The 29-year-old bombshell was filmed inside of a gym in Los Angeles, California as she switched between several workout routines that fully showed off her tight body as she sported a super revealing one-piece workout suit.
The weathercaster’s eye-catching outfit, which was striped and colorful as it was designed in several pastel shades, featured short sleeves and a plunging neckline that displayed a good amount of her cleavage. The form-fitting vibrant garment hugged the model’s body as it featured a scandalous twist in that the briefs were designed as a thong — in a move that covered the bare minimum of Yanet’s derriere as it flaunted her toned curves.
I dream of a world in all women can be helpful and true to each other! Together we are stronger, faster and better… In honor of #WHM I want to bring inspiration to you and tag us on your #workout posts, letting us know your dreams about women in fitness. Start with "I dream of … " #trailblazHERS @fitplan_app ???????????? 80's workout ????????♀️ He estado pensando mucho en todo el gran cambio que se ha estado haciendo en pro a las mujeres y he llegado a la conclusión de que el CAMBIO empieza por nosotras mismas, porque desgraciadamente las mujeres somos las que más nos afectamos entre nosotras. El día que nosotras mujeres empecemos a respetarnos unas a las otras dejando de juzgarnos y aceptándonos tal cual somos, ese día estaremos más cerca del objetivo. Me recordó a una entrevista que le hicieron a @emmawatson donde ella decía que desgraciadamente las críticas más fuertes que ha tenido en su vida han sido de mujeres. Cómo queremos que exista un cambio? Ser feminista no es estar en contra de los hombres, es querer tener los mismos derechos y oportunidades y estamos tan tan lejos de conseguirlo y solo unidas podremos empezar el cambio.Esa entrevista cambió completamente mi manera de ver las críticas que he recibido a lo largo de mi vida. Entendí que no importa lo que hagas o que tan talentosa puedas ser. Siempre como mujeres nos atacamos mucho. Es momento de hacer consciencia. Realmente quieres un cambio? Entonces dejemos de atracarnos y unámonos por el simple hecho de ser MUJERES! Siéntete libre de ser TU ???? Recuerda TU APARIENCIA NO DETERMINA QUIEN ERES.
Yanet finished the look off with two hot pink athletic sweatbands around her wrists, long gray and white knee-high socks that featured neon green stripes and a pair of white athletic trainers. She added a touch of glamour to the sporty look by styling her long brunette and blonde locks in neat loose waves, which she held away from her face with a thick white headband.
The beauty expressed in the post’s extensive caption that the video was in honor of Women’s History Month 2020, stating that she imagines a world where “all women can be helpful and true to each another.”
The video was met with instant approval and praise from tens of thousands of fans as it accumulated more than 97,000 likes and an additional 440,000 views. The post also garnered more than 900 comments from Yanet’s followers.
“Oh my God, you are adorable,” one user commented.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more perfect video in my life,” a second fan added.
“You are so creative, keep creating you helped me so much,” a third admirer chimed in.
“I love you so much Yanet, keep being amazing,” a fourth fan asserted.
The stunner is no stranger to showing off her killer body in athletic garments. Just on March 6, Yanet sported a two-piece purple and gray camouflage workout set that left barely anything to the imagination as it displayed her full-figured assets and curvaceous hips and bottom, per The Inquisitr. The post amassed more than 525,000 likes.