‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gina Taunts Shawn & Ciara, Kate’s Life Is In Danger

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, March 11, 2020 reveal that fans will see some tense moments play out during the mid-week episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see a full dose of Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso). Gina, who is really a brainwashed Hope Brady, will cause a commotion when she taunts Hope’s children, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

Shawn and Ciara will show up at the hospital to see their mother and find out if there is any new developments about how to banish Gina and get Hope back. However, they’ll be upset to learn that the surgery to remove the microchip is a very dangerous one.

During their visit, they’ll stop in to see their mom, and they’ll be disappointed when Gina begins to laugh at their pain. Gina will tell the duo that they will never get their mother back and that she’s here to stay.

However, both Ciara and Shawn are very smart and determined like their parents, and they will likely put their heads together and try to come up with a solution to have Hope’s microchip removed and get rid of her alter ego Princess Gina once and for all.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will be skirting around the DiMera mansion not knowing that her life is in grave danger. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) has also been brainwashed to follow the orders of his father Stefano DiMera, aka Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), and he’ll be looking for Kate.

Stefano has demanded that Chad kill Kate after she shockingly betrayed him and their family. It was Kate who told the police that Stefano was parading around in Steve’s body, and stopped his plan to kidnap Marlena. Now, he wants her dead for what she’s done.

Meanwhile, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will be desperate to find his wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), who is currently in the clutches of Stefano. He’ll find himself getting close to completing his mission when he runs into Dr. Rolf (William Utay) and apprehends him.

John will likely question the mad scientist and may even force him to give up the whereabouts of Stefano and Marlena.

In addition, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will be stunned to learn that Evan (Brock Kelly) has scored a legal victory. Evan kidnapped baby David and admitted to killing Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Strause), but Days of Our Lives fans could find out that he may end up getting away with it all.