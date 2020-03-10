Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Isn’t Sweating Criticism Coming From ‘The Bachelor’ Fans

During Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber took both Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett to meet his family. Peter’s mom Barb didn’t hold back in sharing her opinions, shedding tears and providing some tough love as her son struggled to make a decision. A lot of the show’s fans reacted negatively to how Peter’s mom was during these interactions, but it looks as if she is doing her best to let it all roll off her back.

On Monday, Barb shared a short video on her Instagram page. It showed her with several of her friends singing a snippet of The Supremes song “Stop In the Name of Love.” Fans might say that this is a choice that seems pretty fitting to given The Bachelor drama airing this week.

Plenty of fans from The Bachelor world commented on Barb’s video and there were both positive and negative notes. Peter’s mom has accrued about 37,000 followers now that her son is The Bachelor. It looks like those fans of The Bachelor who are keeping tabs on Barb’s social media posts had a lot to say in response to Monday’s show.

Barb didn’t let herself get pulled into the drama in her comment section though. She did respond to one comment from someone who told others to back off and praised Barb for doing what she felt had been the right thing in that situation.

“thanks but I ignore all negatives!!” Peter’s mom responded.

Since Barb shared this Instagram post on Monday, the short video clip has been viewed more than 90,000 times. More than 1,500 comments have piled up too, with quite a few strings generating fierce back-and-forth battling among The Bachelor fans.

Quite a few threads are similar to what has been seen elsewhere across social media where The Bachelor fans are criticizing Barb for what they felt was heavy-handed manipulation of Peter. However, so far, it doesn’t look as if she has commented on any of those threads.

Hundreds of likes were added to various comments among Barb’s followers as people bantered back and forth. In addition, a few people posted notes that were somewhat more comical than those that were straight-out critical of The Bachelor star’s mother.

“I came straight to the comments and I am LIVING for it,” quipped one The Bachelor fan.

“peter should give you his final rose… #mamasboy,” teased another The Bachelor viewer.

“Why don’t you just date Hannah Anne Barb,” was the snarky reply from someone else.

To her credit, Barb seemingly hasn’t deleted any of the negative comments or turned off commenting for the post.

Will being on the receiving end of all this criticism ultimately be worth it for Barb and the Weber family? Everybody will get major status updates during Tuesday’s After the Final Rose special and spoilers tease that things are going to get intense.

Given what everybody saw with Barb, and Peter’s reaction to his mother’s advice, during Monday’s show, The Bachelor fans will be quite curious to see what he decided to do and find out where things stand now.