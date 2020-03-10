A Fake BBC News Account Falsely Claimed That Daniel Radcliffe Had Coronavirus

When asked whether Radcliffe had tested positive for the disease, the actor's publicist said that was "not true."

A fake BBC Twitter account managed to fool a lot of people on Tuesday when it tweeted that actor Daniel Radcliffe had tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19. Buzzfeed News reports that Radcliffe’s publicist was asked whether the actor had tested positive for the disease, and said “Not true.”

Although the account was unverified, it did manage to fool a number of high-profile Twitter users, including New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and Politico editorial director Blake Hounshell.

“BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed,” the false tweet said.

The account, which has since been deleted from Twitter, used the username @BBCNewsTonight and the BBC’s logo as well. The tweet also included a link to a BBC News Alerts page that hadn’t been updated since 2017. The false claim was not made anywhere in the link, which ultimately promoted the BBC’s email newsletters and apps.

The account only had 125 followers, and has since been suspended. Because it looked legitimate at first glance, it got a substantial amount of pickup before anyone realized that it contained false information. The account also took advantage of a new option from Twitter to hide certain tweets that debunked its claim, including one from a Buzzfeed News reporter.

Social media responded swiftly to the fake account, with some users insisting that those who had shared it exercise better judgment before pushing out false information.

Apologies, folks – fooled by a fake BBC account. — Blake News (@blakehounshell) March 10, 2020

“I really admire folks who do the important but Sisyphean labor of teaching digital literacy. Kids and elderly tech novices are bad enough at vetting info. But even the NYT’s most prolific Twitter user can’t recognize a fake BBC account before retweeting it,” one user wrote, referencing Maggie Haberman’s retweet of the fake story.

“PLEASE be wary of disinformation floating around. Always look at what kind of account is sharing information, and what their sources are,” another user wrote.

It’s unclear what prompted the account’s decision to push the false headline, but it comes as fears about the spread of the coronavirus intensify. Shows like Jeopardy!, Dr. Phil and Wheel of Fortune just recently announced that they would no longer be filming in front of live studio audiences in order to keep the virus from spreading. Apparently, those shows were particularly concerned about the disease spreading amongst their audiences, which skew older and are therefore more likely to die as a result of the disease.