Bru Luccas Teases Fans & Lowers Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Snap

Instagram model Bru Luccas has a body that was made for bathing suits. The beauty can wear just about any style and color of swimwear and look fabulous doing so. On Tuesday, the beauty decided to take things to a different level by sharing a flirty snap that showed her lowering the sides of her bikini bottoms.

Bru’s pale pink bikini was small and sexy. The top featured four unique straps that crossed over the front of her chest before wrapping around her neck. The cups were revealing, exposing most of her voluptuous cleavage. Although it was hard to see all of the bottoms because she was pulling down on the sides, they appeared to be just as skimpy as the top.

The photo captured the model standing outside in front of lush greenery. Her bronze skin popped against the green color of the large leaves behind her. The picture was taken from the front at a close angle, capturing her body from the top of her thighs up. She wore a smile on her face as she looked at something off to the side. Her thumbs were tucked in the side straps, drawing the eye to her slender waistline and the curve of her hips. her shapely shoulders were also on display.

Bru wore her hair tossed over one shoulder. Her makeup included sculpted brows and thick lashes. She also wore blush on her cheeks and a rose color on her lips.

The post was a hit, garnering more than 48,000 likes within an hour of going live.

The stunner kept the caption simple, crediting the photographer for his efforts.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, many of her fans loved the playful snap. Some of her fans had a little to say about the image.

“Gorgeous and hottest girl ever with beautiful smile,” one admirer wrote.

“Beautiful as always,” a second Instagram user said.

“The ultimate Babe!” gushed a third follower.

“This wins the Internet,” joked a fourth fan.

Bru gives her 2.5 million followers something to get excited about on a regular basis. Most of the time, her snaps show her modeling skimpy bikinis. That being said, the stunner likes to showcase her figure in other revealing outfits, too. Not too long ago, she flaunted her booty in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a crop top while also showing off the fact that she has cellulite.