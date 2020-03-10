Hannah Palmer Slays In A White Crop Top & Tiny Daisy Dukes On The Beach

Hannah Palmer delighted her fans in a skimpy little outfit for her latest Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. The blond bombshell looked gorgeous as she hit the beach in the snap.

In the racy pic, Hannah slayed in a tiny white crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and showed off the stunning model’s flat tummy and impressive abs. She paired the top with some Daisy Dukes that hugged her curvy hips and flaunted her tiny waist and killer legs in the process.

Hannah posed with both of her arms rested above her head and her legs apart. She arched her back a bit as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, a white sand beach and ocean scene are visible.

The model wore her long, golden locks in a deep side part and styled in loose curls that were pushed over her shoulder. She also went full bombshell in a sexy makeup look for the shot.

The application consisted of long lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She also added sculpted brows to define her eyes a bit more. Her sun kissed tan was complemented by the pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with a soft pink lipstick.

Hannah’s over 1.3 million followers went wild for the stunning pic. The post earned more than 11,000 likes within the first 25 minutes after it was shared to her account.

The model’s loyal admirers also flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on the gorgeous snap, leaving over 180 quips.

“Another stunning shot. Good ingredients to be fair,” one follower stated.

“Amazing! You get more attractive by the day and by the picture,” another remarked.

“You look beautiful girl, love the outfit,” a third comment read.

“Has their ever been a more perfect human being in the history of the planet? Hannah you are the total package, and you’re the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen!” a fourth social media user raved.

Although fans appeared to love seeing Hannah in the skimpy denim shorts, they’ve become accustomed to the model wearing a little less in her online photos, namely revealing bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah most recently stunned in a daring black bikini with one sleeve and a racy cut that exposed much of her bare chest underneath. That upload was a big hit among the model’s fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 96,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.