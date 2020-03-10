Barack Obama Got Democratic Party To ‘Snap Into Line’ Behind Joe Biden, Says Journalist

During an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, award-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald expressed his belief that the recent slew of endorsements for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was orchestrated by former President Barack Obama.

“With a phone call or two, Barack Obama got the Democratic Party, with extraordinary obedience, almost creepy like, discipline, to snap into line behind him,” he said.

Greenwald made the comment while speaking to the show’s host, Tucker Carlson, about Biden’s alleged cognitive decline and the purported effort of the Democratic Party to cover it up. The Intercept journalist’s comments on Obama echoed Bernie Sanders, Biden’s competition for the nomination.

The Vermont Sen. told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week on Sunday that he believed Buttigieg and Klobuchar were forced from the race by the Democratic Party’s establishment to ensure that the remaining candidates support Biden to defeat his campaign. Sanders also noted that Wall Street, the health care industry, and the billionaire class donated to Biden’s campaign after the former Vice President’s recent comeback in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday.

As reported by NBC News, Obama appears to have been the “quiet hand” behind the movement of the Democratic Party around Biden.

“People close to Obama said the former president has been keeping close tabs on the race,” the report reads. “They said the signal has been sent in the past 36 hours that he sees Biden as the candidate to back, and they don’t need Obama to say it publicly or privately.”

The report comes amid a wave of endorsements for Biden, including support from former Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke, and Kamala Harris.

The Hill previously reported that Obama privately said he was willing to speak up to stop Sanders from securing the nomination. But according to Biden, Obama is not planning on making any endorsements, suggesting that he’s content to work from behind the scenes.

“But I think he will make sure that, you know, the party is united at the end of the day, and as I will, whether I win or not,” Biden told NBC’s Mike Memoli last week.

Obama also previously warned the 2020 candidates against moving too far to the left and claimed that average Americans aren’t interested in tearing down the United States’ system to remake it.

Per CNBC, Rufus Gifford, the finance director for Obama’s 2012 fundraising campaign, has reportedly reached out to over 700 bundlers in an attempt to get them to back Biden’s candidacy. According to the report, most of the recipients were on Obama’s national finance committees for both his 2008 and 2012 campaigns.